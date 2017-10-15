Evacuation Orders Lifted

by AVA News Service, October 15, 2017

Re-Population Plan For Redwood Valley, Potter Valley & Willits

The following areas will be repopulated starting at 12pm, October 15:

Redwood Valley in the following areas:

South of Tomki Road. This includes all feeder roads in Redwood Valley area south from of the intersection of Tomki Rd at East/West Rd

Willits in the following areas:

Pine Mountain Subdivision

All areas between Eastside Rd and Tomki Rd south of Canyon Rd

Potter Valley in the following areas:

West of the intersection of Gibson Ln and Hawn Creek Rd

West of the intersection of Busch Ln and N. Busch Rd

Shale Lane north of Potter Valley Rd

The following road closures will be in effect:

Tomki Rd at East/West Rd

Laughlin Way at Bakers Creek Rd - Safety Checkpoint

West Road at Laughlin Way - Safety Checkpoint

East Road at Held Road - Safety Checkpoint

Tomki Rd at creek crossing north of Redwood Valley

Old Boy Scout Rd at the Y

Bear Canyon Creek Rd at Mariposa Creek Rd

Ridgeway Hwy at Oat Gap Rd

Eel River Road at Old Logging Rd

Eel River Rd south of Stroh Ranch

Busch Ln at N Busch Rd - Safety Checkpoint

Hawn Creek Rd at Gibson Ln - Safety Checkpoint

Evacuation ORDERS for these areas are lifted, but will remain under an EVACUATION WARNING. Residents should be prepared to evacuate again should conditions change. Intersections with SAFETY CHECKPOINTS will provide safety equipment and information for returning residents.

[Mendocino County Sheriff's Office]

Share this:



Tweet



