Evacuation Orders Lifted
by AVA News Service, October 15, 2017
Re-Population Plan For Redwood Valley, Potter Valley & Willits
The following areas will be repopulated starting at 12pm, October 15:
Redwood Valley in the following areas:
- South of Tomki Road. This includes all feeder roads in Redwood Valley area south from of the intersection of Tomki Rd at East/West Rd
Willits in the following areas:
- Pine Mountain Subdivision
- All areas between Eastside Rd and Tomki Rd south of Canyon Rd
Potter Valley in the following areas:
- West of the intersection of Gibson Ln and Hawn Creek Rd
- West of the intersection of Busch Ln and N. Busch Rd
- Shale Lane north of Potter Valley Rd
The following road closures will be in effect:
- Tomki Rd at East/West Rd
- Laughlin Way at Bakers Creek Rd - Safety Checkpoint
- West Road at Laughlin Way - Safety Checkpoint
- East Road at Held Road - Safety Checkpoint
- Tomki Rd at creek crossing north of Redwood Valley
- Old Boy Scout Rd at the Y
- Bear Canyon Creek Rd at Mariposa Creek Rd
- Ridgeway Hwy at Oat Gap Rd
- Eel River Road at Old Logging Rd
- Eel River Rd south of Stroh Ranch
- Busch Ln at N Busch Rd - Safety Checkpoint
- Hawn Creek Rd at Gibson Ln - Safety Checkpoint
Evacuation ORDERS for these areas are lifted, but will remain under an EVACUATION WARNING. Residents should be prepared to evacuate again should conditions change. Intersections with SAFETY CHECKPOINTS will provide safety equipment and information for returning residents.
[Mendocino County Sheriff's Office]
Related
RECENT COMMENTS