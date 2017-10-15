Search for Missing

by AVA News Service, October 15, 2017

As of 10-13-2017 the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office continues to assist with the recovery and re-population of the areas of Redwood Valley, Potter Valley and Willits that have been impacted by the Mendocino Lake Complex Fire. In the recent days the Mendocino County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has received numerous reports of persons who have not been in communication with their friends and families since the fire impacted those communities. Attempts to locate many of these persons have been successful but have been a time consuming process by EOC personnel. In an attempt to focus more resources on recovery, it is requested that fire survivors living in the current mandatory evacuation areas of Redwood Valley, Potter Valley and Willits call the EOC call center at 707-467-6428 and provide the following information:

Name Address Telephone number Are all occupants of the residence safe and accounted for Name of any person who did not leave/escape the property during the fire

The public's assistance in providing this information will help EOC personnel identify actual missing persons.

[Mendocino County Sheriff's Office]

