Respiratory Masks Available

by AVA News Service, October 13, 2017

The County will hold a "drive through" event for the public to pick up N95 masks in Ukiah and Willits. There are 500 masks available at each location for people with respiratory issues, such as asthma (limit one per person). The Ukiah event will begin at 3:3O PM today, Thursday, October 12, at Frank Seek School, 1060 North Bush Street in Ukiah. The Willits event will be held tomorrow, Friday, October 13, at 9:30 AM, in front of the Willits Library, 390 E. Commercial Street. An N95 respirator mask is a respiratory protective device that can protect your lungs from wildfire smoke. The N95 masks available at the events are reusable.

Smoke in heavy concentrations can cause eye and throat irritation, coughing, and difficulty breathing. People who are at greatest risk of experiencing symptoms due to smoke include: those with respiratory disease (such as asthma), those with heart disease, young children, and older adults. These sensitive populations should stay indoors and avoid prolonged activity. Even healthy adults can be affected by smoke. When air conditions are 'Unhealthy,' everyone should limit prolonged or heavy exertion activities outdoors.

If you have questions regarding the events, please contact Mendocino County Human Resources at (707) 234-6600. For up-to-date air conditions, please contact the Mendocino County Air Quality District at (707) 463-4354.

Share this:



Tweet



