A Message from PG&E

by AVA News Service, October 11, 2017

We are currently assessing the extent of damage as first responders grant permission to safely access areas. Assessing the following:

Access and safety of the area

Damage to our gas facilities

Gas restoration will be underway today for those 4,000 customers from Willits to Calpella. Today (Wednesday), 250 gas service representatives (GSRs) will be in the field working on restoration; they will be joined by another 100 GSRs part of mutual aid from Southern California Gas and San Diego Gas and Electric.

In order to restore gas service, though, gas crews must conduct a thorough assessment of damaged infrastructure and on-site inspections at each customer home and business. This process must occur before service can be restored and relights conducted. PG&E will be bringing in additional crews to restore gas service.

When this process takes place, it is helpful if customers are available to allow PG&E crews access to their properties in order to inspect equipment and restore service.

If contact is not made during our initial door to door effort to relight pilot lights, we will leave a contact card so that customers may call us. Customers returning to their homes that wish to have service restored should call PG&E’s customer service line at 1-800-743-5000.

PG&E employees always carry their identification and are always willing to show it to you. Customers should ask to see valid identification before allowing anyone claiming to be a PG&E representative inside their home.

If a person claiming to be a PG&E employee has identification and you still feel uncomfortable, call PG&E’s customer service line at 1-800-743-5000 to verify PG&E’s presence in the community.

Sign up for PG&E’s outage alerts, which provide customer updates via phone calls, texts or emails. Go to your My Energy account or visit pge.com/outages for more information.

Natural Gas

If you smell or hear gas escaping inside your home or business,

Get everyone outside to a safe location away from the building and upwind where you can no longer smell natural gas. Once outside, use your phone to call 911 and PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

Do not use electrical switches, appliances or telephones, because sparks can ignite gas

Now let’s talk about electricity:

Overnight we completed safety patrols of our electric facilities. After completing that work we received CalFire's authorization to bring power back to approximately 20k customers. This effort further reduced total wildfire related outages from 72k to 53k. We'll continue working with CalFire to safely bring back power where we're able, helping our communities get back on their feet.

The number of customers without electric power right now has dropped to 3,500, with 914 in Lake County and the rest in Mendocino County. The majority of those customers are in Potter Valley (968), Redwood Valley (1417) Ukiah (105) and Willits (112).

This is after being permitted to begin assessing damage Tuesday morning to the electric and gas system in the areas affected by Sunday’s overnight wildfires, which continue to burn in several locations throughout the North Bay.

In the coming days, we plan to deploy approximately 200 PG&E crews, which is nearly 800 crew members from across our service area to support the response. Additionally, mutual aid gas crews from Southern California are joining our efforts.

Treat all downed power lines as if they are energized and extremely dangerous. Keep yourself and others away from them. Call 911, and then notify PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

