BREAKING: Supes may reconsider Dispatch Services RFP delay on Tuesday

by AVA News Service, September 11, 2017

READERS MAY RECALL from the August 15 Board of Supervisors meeting reports, that Supervisors Dan Hamburg, Carre Brown and Georgeanne Croskey voted 3-1 against Supervisor John McCowen’s simple proposal to delay the RFP to privatize CalFire Emergency dispatch by a year to minimize disruption and stagger dispatch RFP so that the Exclusive Ambulance Services RFP would not coincide with the dispatch RFP. For unexplained reasons Hamburg, Brown and Croskey voted to go ahead with the parallel contracting even though Undersheriff Randy Johnson and several fire service officials thought that Calfire’s emergency dispatch servcies were fine these days and that it would at least be a good idea to delay the dispatch RFP. Hamburg, Brown and Croskey seemed to be thinking that, heck, we’ve been working on this for months and here it is so let’s go ahead anyway — over the mild objections of the cops and fire officials.

AS THE NEGATIVE IMPLICATIONS of that ill-noticed vote have circulated around more and more fire and ambulance agencies and organizations in the County, pressure is mounting to ask either Supervisor Dan Gjerde or Supervisor Croskey to revisit the decision (for another strange reason we’re not aware of any pressure being put on Hamburg or Brown) since 1. Gjerde wasn’t there for the vote and Board rules allow for a Supervisor to request revisiting votes at the first meeting of their return, and 2. Supervisor Croskey has since taken a tour of the Calfire Dispatch facility south of Willits and came away wondering why they’re putting it out to bid — and, since a Supervisor who voted for something can request that it be reconsidered at the next meeting, she could request reconsideration.

THE ENTIRE SITUATION is odd since they’ve been working on the EOA for years now and there’s no urgency, so why rush to privatize dispatch?

WE’D PREFER to see the whole thing reconsidered — along the same lines that Sonoma County is now doing — but at least for now it seems like a no-brainer to postpone the dispatch RFP for a year. Will Gjerde or Croskey do the right thing on Tuesday? Lots of people will be watching. We certainly hope it doesn’t turn into a tedious discussion of board rules or County Counsel advice since that would clearly distract from the underlying issue.

(Mark Scaramella)

Share this:



Tweet



