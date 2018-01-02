Concerto Concerto

by AVA News Service, January 2, 2018

On Saturday, January 27 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, January 28 at 3 p.m., the Ukiah Symphony under the direction of Les Pfutzenreuter and in collaboration with Mendocino College will present "Concerto, Concerto!" Featuring the debut of an original composition by Joe Nemeth with Elizabeth MacDougall on piano; Antonio Vivaldi's Concerto for 2 Horns and Strings with Randy Masselink and John Lounsbery on French horns; Alexander Arutunian's Trumpet Concerto in A-flat Major with Landon Gray on trumpet; and concluding with a sampling of certified "scary music," this broad-based array of concertos and other symphonic pieces highlights the expressive possibilities of the classical tradition as it continues to this day.

"Concerto, Concerto!" will be held at the Mendocino College Theatre on January 27 at 8 p.m. and January 28 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors 65 and up, and free for youth under 18 and students with ASB cards. Tickets may be purchased at the Mendocino Book Company, 102 S. School Street in Ukiah; Mail Center, Etc., 207-A N. Cloverdale Blvd. in Cloverdale; and online at www.ukiahsymphony.org. Anyone who has lost their home, business or family members in the recent October fires will be admitted for free at the door.

Share this:



Tweet



