Bird’s Eye View (Jan. 3, 2018)

by Turkey Vulture, January 3, 2018

Public Service Announcements

#542. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will visit Thursday, January 11 at the AV Farm Supply north of Philo on Highway 128, and again on January 25. Call 462-8833 and the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them.

#543. The County Dump is open from 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

#544. The Boonville Farmers’ Market continues at their Winter venue outside at Seabass Winery alongside the General Store in Boonville every Saturday morning, 9.30am-Noon. For more information, call Cindy at 895-2949.

#545. The Mendocino Bookmobile returns to the Valley next Tuesday, January 9. (Alternate Tuesdays at: Navarro Store 9am (for just 30 minutes before heading out to Comptche); the Floodgate 12.30pm; Philo 1.30pm; Boonville (Apple Hall) 2.30pm.

#546. Coming to Lauren’s Restaurant on Monday, January 15, is a pop-up dinner featuring a menu based on the goodies from the local Mendocino Heritage Pork company. Details next week.

#547. The Valley’s two big Crab Feeds are coming right up! First, the Senior Center Crab Feed on Saturday, January 20 at The Apple Hall in Boonville. All the crab you can eat! Margaritas available. $40 tickets are available at the Senior Center, AV Market, and Lemons’ Market. The Gloria Ross Original Crab Feed is at the same venue two weeks later, on Saturday, February 3. Also all you can eat, all the wine you can drink, and Margaritas for sale. A Benefit for the Catholic Church. $45 for 12 and older, $25 for kids 1-11 years old. Tickets available from John Shultz 895-9552; Terry Rhoades 621-1153; and Jorge 895-2778. Don’t delay. these events will sell out.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches and dinners next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans’ Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors for both lunches and dinners and $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, January 4, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Vegetable Beef Soup followed by Birthday Cupcakes. Next Tuesday, January 9, the evening meal served at 6pm, will feature Chicken Enchiladas with Tres Leche Cake for dessert. This is the 2nd Tuesday so the dinner will be followed by Bingo at 7pm. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. What a deal. ALL ages are welcome! Hope to see you there.

Kudos to the ‘Pick ‘N Pay’ store in Boonville for being open all day on Christmas Day until 11pm at night! Now that is community service!.

I’m outta here. I’ve got see a man about a sheep. Stay out of the ditches; show love to your pets; try to not let life get in the way of living; A final request, “Let us prey.” Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com.

PS. Keep on humming, Hummingbird. Missing the Venerable Pheasant. On the sheep, Grace.

