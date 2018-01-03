Mendo Court Predictions For The Coming Year
by Bruce McEwen, January 3, 2018
At the Office of the Public Defender
- Mary LeClair will become the new Public Defender.
- Anthony Adams will be the new Assistant Public Defender.
- Eric Rennert will be murdered by his client Caleb Silver.
- Linda Thompson, after a few weeks of retirement, will demand her old job back.
At the DA’s Office
- David Eyster will run for a third term.
- ADA Rick Welsh will get dumped by his Orange County wife.
- DDA Luke Oakley will marry a gunslinger named Annie.
- DDA Scott McMenomey will retire to a farm.
- DDA Tim Stoen will surprise everyone by living 20 more years.
Predictions for the Bench
- The Hon. Keith Faulder will remain in Department A with the misdemeanor calendar.
- The Hon. Cindee Mayfield will handle the secondary felonies in Department B.
- The Hon. Ann Moorman will serve as Presiding Judge in Department G.
- The Hon. Carly Dolan will go to Family Court due to the many former clients she would encounter in the criminal courts.
- The Hon. John Behnke will soldier on in Department H with the main felony calendar
- The Hon. Leonard La Casse (ret.) will catch a trophy trout in the Eel River.
At the Office of the Alternate Public Defender
- Alt. Public Defender Patricia Littlefield will retire.
- Asst. Alt. P.D. Doug Rhoades will retire.
- Deputy Alt. P.D. Jan Cole-Wilson will retire.
- Deputy Alt. P.D. Lewis Finch will get a DUI.
Predictions for the local Defense Bar
- Atty. Justin Petersen will become as famously fearsome as Gerry Spence.
- Atty. Al Kubanis will retire.
Predictions for the Jail Staff
- Zohar Zaied will become the 1st Jewish Sergeant in Mendo History.
- Jailhouse subscriptions to the AVA will be slapped with a prohibitive luxury tax to defray the Sheriff’s pay raise.
- Despite deteriorating conditions at the jail, it will stay safer than the streets of Ukiah.
Predictions for the Courthouse Staff
- The floggings will continue until morale improves.
- The essential court-certified Spanish language interpreter, Mr. Tim Baird, will work increasingly longer shifts for less pay.
- The gate guards will come under the direction of a new contractor.
- A tremendous earthquake will send an avalanche of splintered glass down the main steps on April 1st at precisely 8:47am.
