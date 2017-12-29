Teen Book Club

by AVA News Service, December 29, 2017

Bibliotherapy Book Club for Teens (12-18) meets every 3rd Tuesday of the month at 4pm:

January 16 th

February 20 th

March 20 th

April 17 th

May 15 th

June 19 th

July 17 th

Sept. 18 th

Oct. 16 th

Nov. 20 th

Dec. 18th

The Ukiah Branch Library has partnered with Tapestry Family Services and Project Sanctuary to create a new book club for teens: Bibliotherapy Book Club! Starting in January, the Bibliotherapy Book Club for Teens (12-18) will meet monthly & focus on a variety of "tough topics" including anxiety, depression, grief, sexual abuse & rape, racism, bullying, suicide, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bulimia, & issues surrounding gender identity - to name a few. Some titles we will read include:

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Stephen Chbosky (trauma, grief)

Hyberbole and a Half, Allie Brosh (depression)

Thirteen Reasons Why, Jay Asher (suicide)

Say What You Will, Cammie McGovern (OCD)

Eleanor and Park, Rainbow Rowell (sexual & physical abuse)

Speak, Laurie Halse Andersen (rape)

Teens will be able to discuss tough topics in a safe environment with trusted librarians and counselors from Tapestry & Project Sanctuary, as well as receive assistance for service referrals if requested.

Advance registration is required. If you are interested in the program or want to find out more about the Bibliotherapy Book Club, please contact Melissa at the Ukiah Library: 467-6434 or carrm@co.mendocino.ca.us This book club is free and open to all interested teens.

