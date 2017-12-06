Bird’s Eye View (Dec. 6, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, December 6, 2017

This Trump Thing…or as it had been known previously for nearly 250 years up until now - The U.S. Presidency… Donald Trump tweeted that Theresa May, the British prime minister, should focus on Islamic terrorism in Britain rather than criticizing him. Mrs May’s spokesperson had condemned the president for retweeting inflammatory videos posted by ‘Britain First,’ a British far-right group. Mr Trump is the first American president to circulate materials from extremists - no surprise there…

Donald Trump retweeted three inflammatory videos from a British far-right group. He is once again using Twitter to weigh in on contentious religious-tinged political issues in the UK. In the past, he's attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan for mishandling a militant attack just hours after it occurred. He misattributed a rise in crime in England and Wales to the "spread of radical Islamic terror". He supported claims that large parts of Birmingham, England’s second largest city, were a no-go area for the police due to the Muslim strongholds there. Not true at all - I’ve recently been there and had a open razor shave and haircut in the heart of the overwhelmingly Muslim district of Balsall Heath and yet I was not beheaded. They even gave me a cup of Kurdistani tea! I also had a meal at a Pakistani restaurant and managed to get out alive and well following a warm welcome and some delicious Balti food…

For the president, directing attention toward the UK seems to serve a domestic political purpose. He cites events and opinions there as a warning to Americans of what could happen in the US if they do not heed his policy prescriptions on immigration and border security. The Muslim ban, the US-Mexico wall, increased deportations, the sharp reductions on refugee resettlement - it's all part of the president's "national security" package.

I would suggest that one would expect to see these latest actions on virulent anti-Muslim hate sites, not on the Twitter feed of the president of the United States.

Evening Dining in the Valley for the Winter!

The Buckhorn Pub’s winter hours are: Monday and Wednesday: 4pm open-11pm bar; Thursday: 11am open-11pm bar; Friday: 11am open-midnight bar; Saturday: 10am open-midnight bar; Sunday: 10am open-11pm bar; Kitchen open until 9pm every night; Brunch weekends 10am-3pm; closed Tuesdays. The Boonville Hotel is open Friday and Saturday evenings serving their family-style, prix fixe menu and Sunday lunch at 1pm. Reservations only: (707)-895-2210. Aquarelle is closed for a couple of months or so. Stone & Embers in The Madrones south of Philo will be open in December from Noon to 8pm, Friday-Sunday. Closed for January. In the deep End, The Bewildered Pig winter hours are from 5-8.30pm Thursday-Sunday. Closed January 1-24, reopening Thursday, January 25. Lauren’s Restaurant, Lizbby’s, and The Redwood Drive-In continue regular hours except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

#541. It’s Americana Night at Lauren’s is Wednesday, December 6. The Real Sarah's with Sharon Martinson: women's acoustic music at 8pm. $10 cover. Dinner from 5-9pm.

#542. The annual Boonville Hotel Christmas Tree Lighting is Thursday, December 7 — Starts with Soup & biscuits at 5.30pm. The Real Sarah's perform; $10 suggested donation for the local Food Bank’s holiday efforts.

#543. The Unity Club’s annual Holiday Bazaar is this Saturday, December 9 at the Apple Hall in Boonville from 10am-4pm. Christmas gifts galore plus home baked goods, jams, jellies & good etc., plus snack bar for lunch. Pictures with Santa Claus from 11-1. Proceeds benefit High School Scholarships and AV Library and other community projects. Liz: 707-895-2847.

#544. Mendo’s Bookmobile is here for 45 minutes at: Navarro Store 9am (for just 30 minutes then to Comptche); the Floodgate 12.30pm; Downtown Philo 1.30pm; Boonville (Apple Hall) 2.30pm.

#546. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital visit Thursday, December 14 from 2-4pm. They return on Thursdays, January 11 and 25.

#547. The County Dump is open from 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

#548. The Winter Boonville Farmers Market continues at Seabass Winery in Boonville every Saturday morning, 9.30am-Noon. Cindy: 895-2949.

#549. Now the Community lunches and dinners menus next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation for seniors for both lunches & dinners; $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, December 7, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Chicken and Wild Rice Soup followed by Birthday Cupcakes. Next Tuesday, December 12, the evening meal served at 6pm features Ham and Potluck Potatoes with Pecan Pie Cake for dessert. Includes vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. What a deal!

I’m outta here. I’ve got see a man about a sheep. May your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com.

PS. Keep on humming, Hummingbird. Missing the Venerable Pheasant. On the sheep, Grace.

Share this:



Tweet



