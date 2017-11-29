Letters (Nov. 29, 2017)

by AVA News Service, November 29, 2017

ATTENTION WOODEN HEADS

Editor:

Some hints for men:

“I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings …” Those are words from Charlie Rose when co-workers’ claims of sexual harassment surfaced. I don’t discount that he may have felt that way, as I have known plenty of clueless men who, if you spit in their face they’d say, “Oh, it must be raining.”

Being hounded every work day by someone you’re not interested in (especially when complaints go unheeded) is the worst, more so if he’s your superior. Here are a few clues that a female co-worker isn’t interested:

— She leaves the room every time you walk in (when possible).

— Every time you ask her to lunch, she declines without giving you the option to go another time.

— When you approach her to make small talk, she tries to disengage by not looking at you, acting busy or just doesn’t participate in the conversation.

— When you casually suggest the two of you get together outside of work sometime, she doesn’t show enthusiasm.

To the men out there, before you make an unwelcome move on a woman, think how your sister, daughter or wife would feel if someone approached them in the same way.

Dianne Mahanes

Santa Rosa

TIME FOR MARTIAL LAW

Editor,

What has happened to this country? Where is it going? What has happened to our Constitution? Why can't we have it the way it was? Why can't we have some respect for law enforcement? What happened to the Pledge of Allegiance? What happened to the national anthem? Why all this disrespect for the flag? Our cities and colleges have turned into bastions of anti-Americanism and political correctness. Seems like Antifa and our slums and our gangs and MS 13 which is almost as powerful as the military have taken over every city. You can't even believe it. The political correctness is out of control. Our historical monuments have been destroyed. No more free speech. The Liberals have had 30 years to get embedded in our society and make all these American things thrown out. So I think it's time for President Trump to call martial law on a couple of our bigger cities and get rid of all the slums and gangs and anti-Americanism. If he did that to two cities then the rest of them would clean up themselves.. I think he should shut down half the colleges we got in this country. There are way too many colleges. It's just a crock. I hope President Trump can straighten it out. The Liberals are really pissed off because President Trump is trying to return this country to what it used to be in the right way. Why has this country spent millions and trillions of dollars helping other countries get their acts together but not doing a thing about our cities? We are not keeping an eye on the anti-Americanism in our colleges. There are over 60 all black colleges in the United States. A white person cannot go to a black college but a black person can go to any white college they want to. They call it racism on a white person's part. That is horsepucky. It's just political correctness. There are 100 other situations where white people have no rights and the black people do. I think it is way out of touch.

Thanks to Sheriff Tom Allman for doing a good job keeping the law in the right place in this county. He's got good deputies. I hope he keeps it up.

God bless Donald Trump.

Jerry Philbrick

Comptche

STICKING WITH AL

Editor:

I am a registered Democrat and a woman. I liked Sen. Al Franken before the allegations against him became public, and I still like him.

To compare his behavior (which I certainly don’t condone and am truly dismayed by) to that of Roy Moore and the current occupant of the Oval Office is ludicrous, especially in light of the fact that he had the intestinal fortitude to apologize with a hand-written letter to his accuser and to call for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate his actions.

Moreover, women who have worked with and for him in Washington have vouched for his hard work and dedication to his position, with no hint of inappropriate behavior. I hope that the people of Minnesota will take into account all the pros and cons with open minds and come to recognize that he is a valuable member of the Senate and that he deserves a chance to redeem himself.

Cynthia Florenzen

Healdsburg

BURNT

To the Editor,

My name is Christofer Ryan McNeill. I'm 21 years of age and currently incarcerated at the Mendocino County Jail. I've been incarcerated for a little over eight months. During my incarceration I have seen correctional deputies use excessive force and daily abuse their power position.

I'm currently housed in the isolation #2 part of the jail. Isolation is usually used for inmates with little or no mental capacity at all. The isolation module in the main jail of the facility can house or hold up to a maximum of five inmates. Although I am completely competent and have no mental issues, I am housed in isolation because of lack of professionalism on the classification officers CND deputy Siderrakis and Deputy Grant. Iso inmates are subject to 23 hour lockdown at all times, 30 minutes in a heavily gated and secured prison yard and 15-30 minutes in the shower and that is what I am currently so privileged to receive every day. We do not get yard if it is damp or raining outside whatsoever.

Other than that I am living in a 7 x 12 cell with two high definition cameras 23 hours a day. Yes, I admit to the fullest capacity possible I am guilty of the crime I committed on the circumstances. Furthermore, even as an inmate I have legal human rights.

This brings me to the issue at hand. On the early morning of November 15, 2017 at about 1:05 AM I was asked by deputies if I would like to take a shower. I said yes and was transported to the shower room. After I ended my daily shower I was escorted back to my cell. While I was in the shower Deputy Shaw used that time to investigate and search my cell for contraband which is normal. I was not at all surprised that I was raided and investigated thoroughly. After I touched back down to my cell and the guards left I was putting everything back in order meticulously and neatly as I always have things. I noticed my Christian cross panflit brochure that my great-grandparents send me every Friday from Sunrise Church in Washington was confiscated by Deputy Shaw. Deputy Shaw deliberately gets off on ruining inmates days and is completely juiced up already to deface inmates personal mail, property and all. My brochure which is maybe 3 inches wide and 5 inches long was placed above my head for a little peace of mind before I go to bed. Due to it being displayed, the deputy RoboCop Shaw confiscated my mail. To have incoming and outgoing mail is my right as an inmate. To confiscate and throw it away is breaking my rights as an inmate. I then tried to be cool and average about the situation and bring it to the deputy’s attention in a professional manner. The deputies that I addressed were Deput Nicole Sielinger.. They basically told me I was burnt. Although I do admit that Deputy Sielinger was at least respectful about the situation.

Anyway, all the deputies chose to ignore my request of trying to obtain my mail back that was confiscated because of it being placed on the wall and displayed. This is not a right deputies have to confiscate mail coming from a postal office to Christofer Ryan McNeil. So I didn't let it boil over. I needed my mail back and I wasn't giving up. I tried to be cool calm and collected but it didn't work! I needed to speak to the Sergeant regarding this issue and deputies chose to ignore that request also.

Robocop Shaw came to my cell, isolation number two, to address me unprofessionally. "You are burnt, you are not getting any shit back, it's gone, keep your shit up and I'm going to put you in safety." Safety is a padded cell with a camera where combative, hostile and suicidal inmates will go if they act out. I didn't care. I was getting my mail. The only way I knew to get a sergeant’s attention was to cover my two cameras that I have in my cell. So I did.

Oh, what do you know? Here comes Sergeant Johnston from the county jail known as Mendocino-Alabama due to their rude, racist and unjust tendencies. Sgt. Johnston told me to cuff up and put my hands through the small slot of the door. I asked him, What if I don't? Are you going to shoot me? Sgt. Johnston stated, "You don't want to come to that point."

So whatever, I cuffed up even though I didn't want to. As soon as I did they opened my isolation door and grabbed me with force and huddled all around me like the San Francisco 49ers will do before they make a play call. In addition deputy Shaw chicken-winged me and in that instant I heard something crack. My wrist was broken or sprained. On top of all this I now have absolutely no feeling in my whole entire left arm and wrist. This was another act of a small situation getting blown out of proportion because deputies in Mendocino County Jail love for their blood and adrenaline to get pumped up. I was placed in safety where fecal matter coated the walls which is also illegal. I was subject to various unknown airborne viruses and could have become very sick. Another unlawful act by Deputy Shaw and Sgt. Johnston of Mendocino County jail was denying the medical attention in regards to my wrist. I was seen at my cell by a doctor or physician who stated, "I definitely need (days later) x-rays done."

Mendocino County Jail has deliberately abused their power not only in my situation but many others. Deputy Anderson, badge number 2797, had a camcorder on during my incident. My family is seeking additional help through higher authority and officials to investigate more of the malicious situations in his correctional facility. I'm sure you've all known someone who has been to jail or prison. So don't turn a blind eye because deputies have authority. Take action. Know that Mendocino County Jail is crooked and abusing their power. I will not succumb to their level and let them grind my nose against the cement. I have four months left. I get out on March 22, 2018.

Feel free to write about any questions you may have. My address is 951 Low Gap Road, Ukiah 95482. My name is Christofer Ryan McNeill A#39264. I would love to hear from you. A special shout out to the Laviletta, Allegaert and McNeill family. Rest in peace, Jakeob, you are forever loved. I'll see you one day.

Yours Truly, Christofer Ryan McNeil A#39264

Mendocino County Jail, Ukiah

SHOUT-OUTS FROM LAKE CO.

To The Editor,

I just wanted to say thank you very much for hooking me and the rest of the Mendo boys over here in dirty ol’ Lake County Jail up with your awesome publication each week since this grimy turd receptacle they call a jail won’t provide any outside newspapers. We love and look forward to each week’s publication.

I also want to give a shout out to Jewel Dyer, Red, and any of my old [illegible] mates in Mendo. Ken DeWitt, if you are there: “STOP LYING!” Hopefuly all is well there.

And Jaime Barajas, I pray for you bro. I know you didn’t do nothin’.

Yours Truly,

Cameron ‘Scameron’ Hammond

Lakeport

PS. Is there any way you could keep these papers coming? I think my subscription is running out!

