Bird’s Eye View (Nov. 8, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, November 8, 2017

Public Service Announcements. #543 – A very special event is Saturday, November 11th at the Evergreen Cemetery on AV Way just north of Boonville: the annual observance of Veterans Day starting at 10.30am. Everyone is encouraged to attend. The American Legion, with the assistance of Steve Sparks, Kirk Wilder and friends, plan to commemorate those in the military who have died and thank those who continue to serve their country. This is neither an overtly political nor religious ceremony. Hopefully this important event will be well supported by our community. Please think seriously about attending. #544. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital are scheduled to visit the Valley once more this month. that will be on Thursday, November 16 from 2-4pm. #545. The County Dump is open from 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. #546. The Boonville Farmers’ Market has moved to their Winter venue outside at Seabass Winery downtown. Cindy, 895-2949. #547. The AV Grange second Sunday Pancake Breakfast is November 12 from 8.30-11am. $5-$10, kids through hungry folks— a delicious, locally-sourced breakfast. #548. No AV Village group meeting until January. Formerly the ’Preparation for the Rest of Our Lives’ group, usually meets at Lauren’s Restaurant on the second Sunday of the month. #549. The Bookmobile returns to the Valley next Tuesday, November 14. For full schedule go to mendocinocounty.org/home/showdocument?id=13548.

Community lunches and dinners next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans’ Building in Boonville: $6 from seniors for both lunches and dinners and $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, November 9, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Chicken Pot Pie followed by Kentucky Butter Crunch Cake. Then, next Tuesday, November 14, at 6pm, the evening meal will feature Roast Turkey with Pumpkin Pie Bars for dessert. Include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. What a deal. The Senior Center Community Bus goes to Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month and has added a second trip this month to help anyone with extra holiday shopping, on Wednesday November 15. Sign up early at 489-1175.

Topics and Valley events at The Three-Dot Lounge…

…Hummingbird was in a local Valley business last week and an employee working there accused her of ripping the store off a few days earlier. Completely untrue. Hummingbird was most upset as she protested her innocence and explained that it was clearly a case of mistaken identity. After a short interchange, the rude and aggressive employee retracted the statement, sort of, saying they would have to look at the video tapes again. Hummingbird was incredulous. I know the gene pool for staff around here is thin, but a person like this should obviously not work anywhere near the public. I have owned and operated successful businesses in the service industry, and if such an obnoxious and basically nasty and ill-mannered employee worked for me they would most certainly be gone after such an occurrence.

…Many 3-Dot regulars attended the excellent party to celebrate the retirements from our local schools of Val Smith, Jill Rathe, and Vicky Brock last Saturday evening. With the A-Team of Steve Rhoades, Gary Abbott, and Brian Schreiner in charge of the pig roast it was a veritable feast fit for Kings, and Queens of course. We at the 3-Dot wish a long and happy retirement to all three.

…Two regulars and myself found ourselves raving about the chicken curry we had enjoyed from Bruxo, the Valley’s roving high end food truck run by Brooks Schmitt and friends. Unfortunately, Brooks will soon be moving his operation from the Valley for a winter season in the warmer and probably busier climes down in Santa Cruz. We hope to see him and his fine foods back next spring.

…Staying with the local dining scene, I have been informed that The Buckhorn is making a slight change to their hours as winter approaches. They will now open on Monday and Wednesday at 4pm. Open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-midnight, serving weekend brunch each day from 10am-3pm. And Thursday and Friday at 11am (closed Tuesdays). Menu changes include new “yummy” desserts and an extended pizza menu.

…I noticed that the sign outside the High School informs us all that on Friday, November 10, there would be ‘No School.’ The reason for this is the observance of Veterans Day. The younger generations need to be aware of what has gone on before and start to appreciate what they have, and how and why. They should know why they have a day off. It’s part of a full education. I hope the high school kids give it a little thought at least.

I’m outta here. I’ve got see a man about a sheep. Remember to keep your windows cracked if you leave pets in your vehicle; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Keep on wagging that tail, Fred. Hi, Silver Swan; behaving yourself? Hopefully not! Keep up the good work, Round-eyed Robin.

