Bird’s Eye View (Nov. 1, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, November 1, 2017

This Saturday night/Sunday morning is the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you’re wise like myself (?), you’ll turn your clocks back and get an extra hour in bed!

Let’s begin this week with heartfelt wishes that everyone survived Halloween’s annual ‘Battle on the Streets of Boonville’ between The Invading Zombies and Our Brave and Angry Villagers. The Villagers, with their burning torches and sharpened pitchforks, once again saved the town from those walking corpses who no doubt would have made things very difficult around here if they had been victorious. Certainly with their plans to ban all speed limits, bring in a Starbucks and a Taco Bell, invite outsiders to plant even more vines, open a medical marijuana dispensary in the school cafeteria, and shockingly install a former School Principal as Mayor of Anderson Valley. It was no doubt a worrying evening for us all but I had every confidence in the Villagers coming out on top. If not, I might have found myself this morning ordering a Pumpkin Spice Latte espresso, pumpkin-flavored syrup and steamed milk, topped with sweetened whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. Ridiculous, eh!? All we really need at that time of day in our already complicated lives is just a hot cup of Joe.

Public Service Announcements. #542. A very special event on Saturday, November 11th at the Evergreen Cemetery on AV Way just north of Boonville is the annual observance of Veterans Day starting at 10.30am. Everyone is encouraged to attend as the American Legion, with the assistance of Steve Sparks, Kirk Wilder and friends, plan to commemorate those in the military who have died, and thanking those who continue to serve their country. It should be stressed that this is neither an overtly political nor religious ceremony. Hopefully this important event will be well supported by our community. I urge you to please think seriously about attending. #543. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will be in AV tomorrow, Thursday, November 2, from 2-4pm at the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo. They’ll be back on November 16. Best to turn up at around 3pm; you will definitely be seen. New customers can call 462-8833 and the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them!. #544. The monthly Barn Sale returns this coming Saturday/Sunday, November 4/5 from 10am-3pm at The Big Barn next to the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church Refectory on AV Way, just north of Boonville. #545. The AV Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4pm in The Little Red Schoolhouse next to the Elementary School on AV Way, a perfect thing to do in the Valley on a weekend afternoon. “The Best Little Museum in the West.” #546. Starting this coming Saturday, November 4, the Boonville Farmers Market moves across the street from the Hotel parking lot to their winter venue at The General Store. Hours are still 9.30am-noon every Saturday. Cindy at 895-2949.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors for lunches and $7 for Non-seniors. Tomorrow, Thursday, November 2, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Meat Loaf with Mashed potatoes and gravy followed by Birthday Cupcakes. Then, next Tuesday, November 7, the lunch features Beef and Broccoli with Peach Cobbler for dessert. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Maybe the best value you’ll get all week!

From our 3-Dot Lounge regular, The Old Buzzard, comes: “Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 38%, its lowest level since he took office. In civil war-ravaged Syria, the legacy of the governing Assad regime’s strategy is dead bodies, refugees, destroyed homes, and the death from starvation of children on an unimaginable scale. And the world powers just watch and wait to see where they can most profit.”

Moving to a couple of far more cheerful topics. Last Saturday’s Oktoberfest event to benefit the Senior Center resulted in a wonderful evening spent at the AV Farm Supply’s Big Barn. The sausages, sauerkraut, and warm potato salad dinner, followed by the apple/nut dessert, washed down with fine ales in the appropriately decorated location made for a great time. An event not to be missed next year. “Well done!” to the hard-working Senior Center Board and their volunteers! Later that evening the community turned out in big numbers and great costumes to enjoy the annual Halloween Party at Lauren’s Restaurant in Boonville featuring the great live band, Bonfire. Yes, life goes on in Anderson Valley’s bucolic bubble, as it must of course.

I’m outtahere. Something about a sheep. Be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; remember to keep your windows cracked if you leave pets in your vehicle; ‘Keep the Faith’; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me with words of support/abuse either through the Letters Page or by e-mail at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Keep on humming, Hummingbird. Missing the Venerable Pheasant. On the sheep, Grace.

