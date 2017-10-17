Evacuation Warnings Lifted

by AVA News Service, October 17, 2017

Location: Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Willits and Van Arsdale communities

The following areas will be repopulated starting at 02:00 PM, October 16:

Potter Valley in the following areas:

The community of Van Arsdale north of the Stroh Ranch (also known as John Day Hill) on both sides of the Eel River. This includes Van Arsdale Rd, Oat Gap Rd, Ridgewood Rd, and all feeder roads; EVACUATION ORDERS have been lifted but an EVACUATION WARNING remains in place

The community of Potter Valley south of the Stroh Ranch (also known as John Day Hill); EVACUATION WARNING has been lifted

Redwood Valley in the following areas:

All areas of Redwood Valley, EVACUATION WARNING has been lifted

Willits in the following areas:

All areas of Willits, EVACUATION WARNING has been lifted

Those returning to their homes/properties in the Van Aresdale area should allow ample time and anticipate slow traffic.

Be sure to make any necessary notifications to your insurance company before disturbing any damaged or destroyed property.

We appreciate your patience. Stay aware of your surroundings.

[Mendocino County Sheriff's Office]

