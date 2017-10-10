Dial 2-1-1 for Fire Info

County Reminds Public to Call 2-1-1 For Resource Information –

The County recognizes that it is important to be able to access services and information especially in times of need. 2-1-1 is an invaluable resource to our community, providing shelter information, referrals for food as well as general fire updates and information. Additionally, for those of you that need to check on the status of your family members and are not able to access the Safe and Well website yourself, 2-1-1 will provide this service for you. We want to urge our community members looking for services to call 2-1-1 for referrals and information to stay connected and informed of support in our area. Additional information regarding 2-1-1 can be found on their website at http://www.211mendocino.org/.

Press releases are forth coming as the Redwood Fire progresses. Real time updates are being made on the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MendocinoSheriff/) and Twitter feed (https://twitter.com/mendosheriff).