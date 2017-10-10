Breaking: Air Quality Advisory

by AVA News Service, October 10, 2017

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY For Mendocino County

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Smoke and haze from the wildfires in northern California and the Redwood Complex of Redwood Valley and Potter Valley are impacting the air quality and reducing visibility. Current wildfires are to the north, east, and south of Mendocino County. Forecast models for mid-week are for stronger winds followed by a high pressure near the beginning of next week. While surrounding wildfires are active, expect prolonged smoke impacts to our air quality. Currently air monitors show particulate matter concentrations in the 'Unhealthy' to 'Very Unhealthy' ranges for parts of inland Mendocino County. This may continue for most of this week and the next until the fires are out. Air quality in the 'Very Unhealthy' range affects everyone. When air quality is in this range, it is advised to avoid prolonged or heavy activity and time spent outdoors. If possible, stay indoors and avoid heavy exertion. New fire activity and wind directions and wind speeds can change at any time. It is advised to be prepared and stay informed. Impacts to the air quality will be most noticeable in the evening to early morning hours. Mendocino County Air Quality Management District has particulate monitors running continuously measuring our air quality. These monitors report particulate matter concentrations hourly to the air District’s website. To get the latest air quality information for Mendocino County visit: www.mendoair.org.

