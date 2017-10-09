State of Emergency Declared

by AVA News Service, October 9, 2017

On 10-09-2017 at 1:10 AM a Sergeant from the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office was on routine patrol in the area of Hawn Creek Road in Potter Valley, California.

During this time there was severe wind gusts which downed trees and power lines in this area of the valley. Shortly thereafter the Sergeant witnessed a ground fire which quickly traveled to the west towards Redwood Valley.

The fire quickly invaded Redwood Valley resulting in the mandatory evacuations of residents.

As of 10-09-2017 at 10:00 AM there have been multiple structures destroyed with a reported fatality and numerous injuries as a result of the fire.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing to assist with mandatory evacuations and responding to assist residents who are unable to self evacuate.

The Sheriff's Office is also conducting theft prevention patrols and have arrested one person who was in the process of burglarizing an evacuated home.

In response to the destruction caused thus far as a result of the Redwood Fire, Mendocino County Sheriff Thomas D. Allman has declared a State of Emergency in Mendocino County.

Further press releases are forth coming as the Redwood Fire progresses.

Real time updates are being made on the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MendocinoSheriff/) and Twitter feed (https://twitter.com/mendosheriff).

The County Emergency Operation Center (EOC) has been activated. The EOC number is (707) 467-6428.

(Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, Press Release)

