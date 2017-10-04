Bird’s Eye View (Oct. 4, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, October 4, 2017

Public Service Announcements:

#545: The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will be in the Valley Thursday, October 12th, from 2-4pm at the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo.

#546. The AV Lending Library at The Fairgrounds, run by The Unity Club, is open Tuesday 1.30-4.30pm and Saturday 2-4pm.

#547. The County Dump is open from 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Dump Executive Director, Mike Mannix, is very harsh with anyone thinking they can leave dead animals!

#548. The AV Grange second Sunday Pancake Breakfast is October 8 from 8.30-11am. $5-10. kids through hungry folks, for a delicious, locally-sourced breakfast. Pancakes (gluten free available but gluten extra is not), eggs, and bacon, with a choice of juice, tea or coffee included.

#549. Sunday, October 8, at 4pm, Maggie Watson, author of ‘A Graceful Farewell: Putting Your Affairs in Order’ will visit the Senior Center in the Veterans Hall to discuss positive ways to prepare for the end of your life, with regards to finances, health, and after death; a subject many of us could certainly benefit from.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches and dinners next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans’ Building in Boonville. $6 donation from Seniors for both lunches and dinners and charges $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, October 5, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Beef and Broccoli followed by Birthday Cupcakes. Then, next Tuesday, October 10, the evening meal served at 6pm, will feature Ham with Twice-Baked Potatoes, and then Carrot Cake for dessert. This is the 2nd Tuesday of the month, so dinner will be followed by Bingo at 7pm. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Maybe the best value for money you’ll get all week! On Thursdays the Center offers a Diabetes Workshop. in English from 1-3pm and in Spanish from 5.30-7.30pm hosted by the AV Health Center — to register please call 707-895-3477. Meanwhile, on Tuesday and Thursday at 9am the Center offers ‘Young at Heart Exercise’ with Linda Boudoures. Thursdays at 9am it’s the Water Color Painting Group, with Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class at 11am. The Senior Center Community Bus goes to Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month. Sign up early at 489-1175. All ages are welcome at Senior Center events and activities!

Meanwhile, due to circumstances beyond his control, my eating and drinking buddy, Steve Sparks, has been forced to delay his plan, mentioned in this column a few weeks ago, to re-launch a new version of the popular and very useful AV Grange Newsletter, the Valley information sheet that stopped publication a few years ago. Steve hopes to produce the ‘AV Community Bulletin’ every month of the year (rather than the Newsletter’s quarterly appearance) and to include even more useful details about the Valley’s social events, organizations, meetings, services, eateries, and general information. It will be a free, four-page handout and 600 copies will distributed throughout the Valley each month. Steve now hopes to have the first issue ready for December.

So long for now. Gotta see a man about a sheep. Be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets, they will be faithful and true to you to the last beat of their hearts, and please remember to keep your windows cracked if you leave them in your vehicle; think good thoughts; ‘Keep the Faith’; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com

PS. Keep on humming, Hummingbird. Missing the Venerable Pheasant. On the sheep, Grace.

