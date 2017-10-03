MPA Community Gatherings

by AVA News Service, October 2, 2017

[Nov 1-3]

Local ocean community members are invited to attend upcoming community gatherings that will be held in Crescent City (November 1), Eureka (November 2), and Fort Bragg (November 3). Join us to learn about information from marine protected area (MPA) baseline monitoring conducted from 2013-2017 in the North Coast region, as well as plans for long-term monitoring. Events are hosted by California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Ocean Protection Council, and Ocean Science Trust. View the event flier and find out more on the State of the California North Coast page on OceanSpaces.org.

