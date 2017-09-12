Redwood Presentation

by AVA News Service, September 12, 2017

[Oct 3]

The Mendocino Land Trust, Save the Redwoods League, and California State Parks are pleased to announce a public presentation on the historic secondary-growth redwoods of the Fritz Wonder Plot. Located 8 miles upstream of Big River, The Fritz Wonder Plot has been the subject of continued study since its trees were measured and mapped in 1923 by Berkeley Professor Emanuel Fritz.

Due to the regular flooding of the plot, the soil proved unusually fertile for redwood growth and as result the plot has been an invaluable asset for research into forest health, growth rates, and the effects of soil deposition on a forest ecosystem.

Robert Van Pelt, Affiliate Assistant Professor at University of Washington, and long-time forest ecology researcher will be presenting on the history of the plot, his current work of continuing and expanding the measurements initiated by Professor Fritz, and how this research fits into the larger picture of the importance of redwood forests in the face of climate change.

The presentation will begin at 6 pm on Tuesday October 3rd at the Russian Gulch Rec Hall. This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the Mendocino Land Trust office at (707) 962-0470.

