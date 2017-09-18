Cancer Paddle/Walk

by AVA News Service, September 18, 2017

[Oct 21]

Walk or paddle for cancer this October at the 18th annual Big River Walk and Paddle for Cancer!

We are celebrating our 22nd Anniversary at the Cancer Resource Centers and will be commemorating that milestone at our annual Big River Walk and Paddle for Cancer on Saturday, October 21st! The Big River Walk for Cancer is the primary coastal fundraiser for CRC. This community event brings people together to celebrate and remember family members and friends who have faced cancer.

The proceeds raised support CRC, the only direct service organization of its kind in Mendocino County. We providing necessary support services free of charge to those with cancer. Your donation helps CRC carry out its vision that no one face cancer alone in Mendocino County.

Participants may walk, run, or paddle. Individuals and teams are welcomed. Participants are encouraged to gather pledges to support CRC. Big River Walk and Paddle is a family-friendly event, for people of all ages!

Adults $25 / Teens $10 / Children FREE!

Please register at www.crcmendocino.org.

For more information, give us a call at 937-3833.

