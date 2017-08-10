Philo-Greenwood Rd Closure

by AVA News Service, August 10, 2017

[Sep 18-Oct 10]

The Mendocino County Department of Transportation has scheduled major repairs to a retaining wall on the Philo-Greenwood Road, or County Road 132, at MP .96. The road will be closed from MP .10 to MP 1.8, starting on September 18, 2017, and ending October 10. The road was briefly closed by landslides and toppled trees during heavy rains in February.

According to the Director of Transportation's report, scheduled to come before the Board of Supervisors on September 12, residents of Elk will not be cut off, but through traffic over Philo-Greenwood Road will need to take a detour to Cameron Road to get around the construction. The report supersedes an earlier report that said Philo-Greenwood would be closed only sporadically during the repairs.

During the closure, travelers heading inland from the Elk coast can take Route 1 north to Cameron Road or Route 128, or south to Mountain View Road. Motorists traveling west toward the Elk coast on Philo-Greenwood Road can detour up Cameron Road to Route 128.

from: http://kzyx.org/post/philo-greenwood-road-elk-faces-3-week-repair-closure#stream/0

