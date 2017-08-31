Woefully Unprepared for Harvey

by Zack Anderson, August 31, 2017

Three decades of bad decisions have led America to this precipice.

http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/news/a57276/harvey-longterm-effects/?src=social-email

One Response to Woefully Unprepared for Harvey

  1. BB Grace Reply

    September 1, 2017 at 5:26 am

    I love the Cajun Navy, and I have to say that the best part about Harvey has been witnessing the strength, solidarity, and love of, by and for the people effected by Harvey.

    http://www.bizpacreview.com/2017/08/28/fmr-hillary-staffer-freaks-boat-confederate-flag-rescues-black-flood-victims-530210

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *