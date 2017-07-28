Computer Classes for Adults

by AVA News Service, July 28, 2017

[Aug/Sep]

Join us at the Ukiah Library for hands-on interactive computer classes for adults. Learn how to keep in touch with friends and family, use email to correspond & communicate business matters, and protect your identity & stay safe online!

Email Basics – August 29th

Internet Safety 101 – Sept 19th

All classes begin at 11 am

Registration is required; please call 463-4490 to sign up!

All classes and events are free and open to the public. Sponsored by the Ukiah Valley Friends of the Library. For more information about the Ukiah Library Summer Reading Program, please contact: Melissa Eleftherion Carr at 707-467-4634 or carrm@co.mendocino.ca.us.

