Historian Shelby Foote on the Confederate Flag

- Home
- Essays
- Mendocino County
- Features
- Anderson Valley
- Writers
- Zack Anderson
- Bruce McEwen
- Mark Scaramella
- Turkey Vulture
- Todd Walton
- Malcolm Macdonald
- Steve Sparks
- David Yearsley
- Will Parrish
- Bruce Anderson
- Flynn Washburne
- Steve Heilig
- Bruce Patterson
- Spec MacQuayde
- Alexander Cockburn
- Fred Gardner
- Jeff Costello
- Louis Bedrock
- Jonah Raskin
- Katy Tahja
- Marshall Newman
- Rex Gressett
- Sheila Dawn-Tracy
- Debra Keipp
- Robert Mailer Anderson
LouisBedrock
August 17, 2017 at 4:54 am
“Nazism and the tradition of American white supremacy that is memorialized in monuments throughout the South are the fruit of the same poisonous tree. In this light, the Confederate flag can legitimately be seen as an alternate version of the Nazi emblem.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/22/opinion/white-supremacist-confederate-monuments-nazi.html?mcubz=0&_r=0
When I see the Confederate flag, it is often displayed alongside of the Swastika. Both this vile symbols stand for everything I deplore. The people who display them are my enemies.
LouisBedrock
August 17, 2017 at 5:15 am
Too bad General William T. Sherman didn’t hang all the plantation owners, burn down most of the South, and give the rest to the people who built it—the kidnapped Africans. Could the ex-slaves possibly have done a worse job of shaping Mississippi than the rednecks?