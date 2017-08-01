Mendocino County Fair

by AVA News Service, August 1, 2017

The Annual Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show started in 1924. In Mendocino County’s historic and picturesque Anderson Valley, it has remained an old-time harvest festival. This, in the face of a flourishing wine industry and greatly increased tourist traffic, is a cause for celebration. Once a year, Anderson Valley’s biggest metropolis (the sign says “Boonville Pop. 715”), opens the fairground gates to crowds of local folks along with multitudes from out-of-county.

The Fair Board of Directors, Fair Staff, and the Anderson Valley Community, have for many years always put forth a three-day wonder to showcase the bounty of Anderson Valley apples and other local produce. But that’s just the beginning! Step into the June Hall and discover the amazing array of plants and flowers that grow in this region. Each year a competition is held for the best large, themed display, wherein contestants create an oasis with live plants. Stroll through the elegant floral displays that are bursting with color.

Over in the Home Arts Building is where you’ll find racks of glistening jars of home-canned specialties, tables of tatted, quilted, and knitted crafts, award-winning home-baked goodies, along with photographs and paintings that are absolutely of the finest quality.

Just outside, is where you can view 4-H and FFA livestock, all beautifully groomed. Wander over to the Ag Building to find amazing displays of Anderson Valley apples and other award-winning produce, to include the giant pumpkins. This where you can taste locally-produced cider and wines, to accompany a piece of freshly-baked apple pie!

Throughout the grounds you may see Sadie the Balloon Lady, Fables of the West, or Hypnotist Kellie Karl on the stage next to the Redwood Grove.

You can “Follow the Thread” from animal to fabric at the Annual California Wool & Fiber Festival, located in the Commercial Building. Add to all that The Apple Cup (A.V.’s high-school football game), C.C.P.R.A. Rodeo, Sheep Dog Trials, a Classic Car Show, and a Parade on Sunday.

Oh, and don’t forget all the great food and beverage throughout the grounds – and, of course, the Carnival rides! There’s something for the whole family at the Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show! See you there!

September 15-17, 2017

More info: mendocountyfair.com

