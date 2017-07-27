Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali on the Deceptive Liberal

by Zack Anderson, July 26, 2017

3 Responses to Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali on the Deceptive Liberal

  1. Fred Gardner Reply

    July 28, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Was that Malcolm’s voice or somebody reading his words?

  2. Zack Anderson Reply

    July 28, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Good question. It would be interesting to hear Clarence Thomas read Malcolm X. Not to mention Donald Trump and/or Connie Hawkins.

  3. LouisBedrock Reply

    July 28, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    That’s Malcolm.
    I’m sure of it.
    Compare the voice with archived speeches available on line.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *