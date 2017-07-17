Under Siege by Liberals

by Zack Anderson, July 17, 2017

Gun-loving residents battle newbies for control of one Colorado town.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jul/14/nucla-colorado-mandatory-gun-law-mining-telluride

  1. Pat Kittle Reply

    July 17, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Supposedly anti-gun “liberals” seem obsessed with disarming Whites.

    Epidemic Black gun violence seems to escape their notice, much less their obsession.

    Despite their long history of mocking & demonizing White gun owners, “liberals” know it’s one hell of a lot safer (& agenda-serving) to go after the Whites.

