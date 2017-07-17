Under Siege by Liberals

- Home
- Essays
- Mendocino County
- Features
- Anderson Valley
- Writers
- Zack Anderson
- Bruce McEwen
- Mark Scaramella
- Turkey Vulture
- Todd Walton
- Malcolm Macdonald
- Steve Sparks
- David Yearsley
- Will Parrish
- Bruce Anderson
- Flynn Washburne
- Steve Heilig
- Bruce Patterson
- Spec MacQuayde
- Alexander Cockburn
- Fred Gardner
- Jeff Costello
- Louis Bedrock
- Jonah Raskin
- Marshall Newman
- Katy Tahja
- Sheila Dawn-Tracy
- Rex Gressett
- Debra Keipp
- Robert Mailer Anderson
Pat Kittle
July 17, 2017 at 2:41 pm
Supposedly anti-gun “liberals” seem obsessed with disarming Whites.
Epidemic Black gun violence seems to escape their notice, much less their obsession.
Despite their long history of mocking & demonizing White gun owners, “liberals” know it’s one hell of a lot safer (& agenda-serving) to go after the Whites.