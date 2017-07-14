Entry Form Deadline

by AVA News Service, July 14, 2017

[Aug 11]

Mendocino County Fair entry forms must be filed or postmarked not later than Friday, August 11, 2017 (except for Sheep Dog Trial entry forms, which are due Friday, July 28, 2017).

Entry Forms are accepted at any time after the issuance of the 2017 Exhibitors Handbook until the specified deadline. Entry Forms may be obtained from the Farm Advisor’s Office on Low Gap Road and Mendocino County Farm Bureau on Talmage Road in Ukiah, and the Chamber of Commerce of Willits and Mendocino Coast or online at http://www.mendocountyfair.com

Share this:



Tweet



