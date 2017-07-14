Heat Wave: The Uninhabitable Earth

- Home
- Essays
- Mendocino County
- Features
- Anderson Valley
- Writers
- Zack Anderson
- Bruce McEwen
- Mark Scaramella
- Turkey Vulture
- Todd Walton
- Malcolm Macdonald
- Steve Sparks
- David Yearsley
- Will Parrish
- Bruce Anderson
- Flynn Washburne
- Steve Heilig
- Bruce Patterson
- Spec MacQuayde
- Alexander Cockburn
- Fred Gardner
- Jeff Costello
- Louis Bedrock
- Jonah Raskin
- Marshall Newman
- Katy Tahja
- Sheila Dawn-Tracy
- Rex Gressett
- Debra Keipp
- Robert Mailer Anderson
Pat Kittle
July 14, 2017 at 10:18 am
The funniest thing about anthropogenic global warming is the people who vociferously warn that “It’s our most dire threat & we must do everything we can to stop it!”
Many (if not almost all of) these same people demand a “sanctuary” for everyone on Earth who cares to move to the US — and (along with their typically numerous children) dramatically increase their carbon emissions.
Ask them about that — demand an honest answer!
:-)