Bird’s Eye View (June 28, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, June 28, 2017

First, please remember to keep the windows cracked if you leave pets in your vehicle for any amount of time. if you don't they will die a horrible death.

Public Service Announcements. #543. The monthly Barn Sale at The Big Barn next to the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church Refectory on AV Way, just north of Boonville, is this weekend, Saturday & Sunday, July 1 & 2, from 9am-3pm each day. #544. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital have no more visits to the Valley this month. But twice next month, July 13 and 27. #545. Next Tuesday July 4th will be “Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration” at the Boonville Fairgrounds sponsored by the Nutrition and Wellness Committee, noon to 4pm. $5 adults; under 12 free. Events include: children's costume parade with prizes at 12:30, Valley Tug-o-War Battles, a bouncy house, face painting, cake auction, chicken clucking/rooster crowing contest. Food available for purchase: Lion's Club BBQ tri-tip sandwiches, hot dogs, corn on the cob, fruit, lemonade and ice cream, wine and beer, blackberry and apple pie, baked goods, etc. #546. The AV Lending Library run by The Unity Club is open Tuesday and Saturday at The Fairgrounds, Tuesday 1.30pm-4.30pm and Saturday 2pm-4pm. #547. The County Dump is open from 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Remember, no dead animals.

The menu for the Community lunches and dinners next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville: $6 donation from seniors for both lunches and dinners and $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, June 9, lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Citrus Cod with Triple Lemon Dessert. Next Tuesday, June 14, evening meal at 6pm features BBQ ribs, and Cherry Crisp for dessert. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Best value for money all week! This is the 2nd Tuesday so Bingo/Bunco follows dinner at 7pm. Tuesday and Thursday from 9-9.45am is “Young at Heart Exercise” with Linda Boudoures and Karen DeFalco. Tai Chi is every Tuesday at 11am; Thursdays at 11am-Noon is Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class. Also Thursdays, the Active Life Club from 10am to 2pm features games, crafts, and music. The Senior Center/Community Bus goes to Ukiah on Mondays and Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday. Sign up early at 489-1175.

“Evening Dining in the Valley.” Work continues on a new restaurant in the former home of Libby’s Restaurant. Brooks Schmitt will be serving a constantly-changing menu featuring Vietnamese to Israeli street foods cuisines — weekly menu via social media — is opening up in the next week or so. Schmitt’s high-end food truck will move between the AV Brewery Visitor Center (Friday and Sunday, noon to 7pm), the Boonville Hotel (Wednesday, noon to 8pm), and perhaps a spot in Philo, possibly Thursday. Confirmation next week.

“The Big Eight Eateries” — Lauren’s Restaurant with Guest Chef Libby (formerly of Libby’s in Philo) on Mondays from 5-9pm; regular hours remain Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, and dinner on Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Lizbby’s, the Mexican Restaurant in downtown Boonville, is open Monday to Saturday from 10am-9pm, breakfast on Saturday, closed Sunday. The Buckhorn is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-Midnight with weekend brunch from 10am-3pm. Open weekdays at 11am; closed Tuesdays. The Boonville Hotel continues with their family-style, prix fixe menu Thursday-Monday evenings. Reservations: (707) 895-2210. The Q and Aquarelle has a new “Santa Maria BBQ” menu served 4-8pm, Friday-Taco Tuesday. The Redwood Drive-Injust keeps on doing what they do, with reliable hours, 6am-8pm every day! Stone and Embers in The Madrones summer hours are Noon to 8pm five days in succession, Thursday-Monday, and noon to 4pm on Tuesday. In the Deep End, The Bewildered Pig is open Thursday-Saturday, 4:30-5.30pm Happy Hour, Supper served from 5.30-9pm, and then on Sundays from 11.30am-7pm.

The school year came to end a couple of weeks ago without any more “incidents” and for many of us it was not without some relief that the recent chaotic events took a backseat for a time. A few weeks ago we had the unsightly occurrence of our Elementary School Principal calling the police and claiming that she had been held against her will in our School Superintendent’s office by the Superintendent herself. Furthermore, comments from disappointed, disillusioned, and downright shocked parents and members of our community, plus folks who work at the school, have been all over Facebook and social media ever since.

Unfortunately, having spoken to a number of people connected to the school and various parents, this was obviously not the only contentious issue on our local campuses. Sure enough, following a number of hastily arranged and special school board meetings, it now seems that both of the principals who started out “fresh” last August will quite likely be moving on after just one school year in the Valley. Our Superintendent will remain in her position.

I used to think that “outsiders” such as these three would bring a fresh perspective and work well as our senior administrators in the local school district, bringing new ideas in the ever-changing world of K-12 education. I may have been somewhat idealistic. The Valley thrives on our sense of community and nowhere more so than perhaps in our schools where Valley folks of all sorts are mixed together. Locals work well with locals. no matter how that term is interpreted in terms of longevity. “Outsiders” are not readily accepted without some reservations and often have to “prove” themselves before making significant changes or decisions that effect those around them. The two Principals never really appeared to be a “good fit” while the Superintendent made some progress early but then “stumbled” somewhere along the way — pop tarts? — and met with resistance on several fronts as a result. Hopefully, in the final year of her current contract, she will be able bounce back.

Now, while the Elementary School situation remains unclear, local guy Jim Snyder has been appointed as the new High School Principal. I wish him well. I believe he is well-liked amongst the faculty and student body, but this is not a popularity contest and hopefully he will show that he also possesses the qualities required to provide respected, healthy and effective leadership. These include: good people skills; the ability to balance “tough love” and discipline with earned praise and encouragement; the capability to demonstrate fairness and consistency; the inherent adeptness to be organized and prepared; to possess good listening skills; and have the vision to be open to change in the world of modern education. Perhaps equally as important at this juncture, having known Jim for 15 years or so, since his bartending days at The Buckhorn pub/restaurant, I doubt his behavior and interactions will result in the police being summoned to our campus.

I’m outtahere. Gotta see a man about a sheep. Be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets, they will be faithful and true, and remember to keep your windows cracked if you leave them in your vehicle; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Skylark. read any good books lately? Hi, Silver Swan. behaving yourself? Hopefully not. Everything cool with you, OJ? Of course it is.

