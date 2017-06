Care-a-Van Willits

by AVA News Service, May 21, 2017

[Jun 28]

The Care-a-Van, Mendocino County's mobile service for dogs and cats, will be at JD Redhouse, Willits, on June 28. Spay and neuter surgeries are by appointment only, please call in advance 707-888-7698. Vaccinations, heartworm testing, feline-combo testing, and microchipping (from 10am to 2pm) do not need appointments. Vaccinations are $10-$13.

