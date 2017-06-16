“Oh My God–We Hit A Little Girl!”

by Zack Anderson, June 15, 2017

Following M Company from Fort Dix to Vietnam [Esquire, 1966].

http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a5374/vietnam-war-m-company-0365/

One Response to “Oh My God–We Hit A Little Girl!”

  1. Bruce McEwen Reply

    June 16, 2017 at 12:42 am

    You may find it amusing, but Mike Williams was the senior Senator from Wyoming, appointed by Judge Yogi, (I may have that backwards) who left me w/ a key to his flat in Denver, and used to sass the State Troopers at Denny’s late at night; Yogi and Senator Wms. were both young Lt.s in VietNam, and when Wms. died at a early age from agent Orange, we (me and some other former US Marines) tried to dissuade the family from using a picture of Mike Wms. exiting a whorehouse bar in Saigon in his obit in the Cheyenne Eagle, and the Caspar Star Trib!

    They wouldn’t listen to us!

