Promotora Training

by AVA News Service, May 18, 2017

[Jun 14]

The workshop will be a promotora training. If you are unfamiliar with that, it is a member of the community who receives specialized training to provide basic health education in the Hispanic/Latino community without being a professional health care worker. It is something that other counties have done previously to aide in helping people with limited access to care or limited availability to health care; I believe this will be the first time it will be offered in Mendocino County. Though it is typically a 4 day training, it is being condense into one day due to time constraints, but is should really be an interesting training. IF you would like a little more information on Promotoras, you can read about them here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Promotora.

Promotora Training at the Manchester Community Center - June 14

Contact: Dustin Thompson, Supervising Staff Assistant, Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, Mendocino County Health and Human Services Agency, 707-472-2319

(A promotora is a lay Hispanic/Latino community member who receives specialized training to provide basic health education in the community without being a professional health care worker.)

