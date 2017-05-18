The Hexenhammer on Chelsea Manning and Privacy

- Home
- Essays
- Mendocino County
- Features
- Anderson Valley
- Writers
- Zack Anderson
- Bruce McEwen
- Mark Scaramella
- Turkey Vulture
- Todd Walton
- Malcolm Macdonald
- Steve Sparks
- David Yearsley
- Will Parrish
- Bruce Anderson
- Steve Heilig
- Flynn Washburne
- Bruce Patterson
- Spec MacQuayde
- Alexander Cockburn
- Fred Gardner
- Jeff Costello
- Marshall Newman
- Sheila Dawn-Tracy
- Louis Bedrock
- Debra Keipp
- Robert Mailer Anderson
BB Grace
May 18, 2017 at 1:01 pm
I agree, and really enjoying how funny he gets all wound up.