Bird's Eye View (May 10, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, May 10, 2017

This coming Sunday, as I hope you all know, it’s “Mother’s Day,” a celebration honoring mothers and celebrating motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. Originally, in the 1870s, it was a call for women to join in support of disarmament and it did not really become a celebration of motherhood until it was made an official national holiday (2nd Sunday of May) when President Woodrow Wilson made it such in 1914. The holiday eventually became so highly commercialized that many, including its founder, Anna Jarvis, considered it a “Hallmark holiday,” i.e., one with an overwhelming commercial purpose. But it is an opportunity to appreciate our mothers, where would we be without them?

Quotes of the Week: “God could not be everywhere, so therefore he made mothers.” From Spain. “An ounce of mother is worth a ton of priest.” Harriet Beecher Stowe: “Most mothers are instinctive philosophers.” Honore de Balzac: “The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.” Florida Scott-Maxwell, playwright, author and psychologist: “No matter how old a mother is, she watches her middle-aged children for signs of improvement.” British actress and director, Janet Suzman: “Motherhood is the most emotional experience of one’s life. One joins a kind of women’s mafia.”

“Evening Dining in the Valley” — “The Big Eight Eateries.” Lauren’s Restaurant welcomes Libby (of Libby’s Restaurant in Philo fame) as the Guest Chef every Monday evening from 4.30-9pm, regular hours Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, dinner Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Lizbby’s, the popular Mexican Restaurant in downtown Boonville, is open every day except Sundays, serving breakfast (on Saturday) and lunch from 10am-3pm, dinner from 5-9pm. The Buckhorn is serving weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-3pm serving Bloody Marys, Mimosas, Eggs Benedict, Pancakes, Biscuits & Gravy, and more. Open weekdays at 11am; closed Tuesdays. The Boonville Hotel continues with their family-style, prix fixe menu Thursday-Monday evenings. Reservations: (707)-895-2210. The Q and Aquarelle with their new “Santa Maria BBQ” menu added to previous favorites is open 4-8pm from Friday thru” Taco Tuesday. The Redwood Drive-In just keeps on doing what they do, with reliable hours. Stone and Embers spring hours are Noon to 8pm Friday-Sunday and Noon to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday, new summer hours soon. In the Deep End, The Bewildered Pig is open Thursday-Saturday, 4:30-9pm and Sunday 11.30am-7pm. Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. Check their “insane” offerings on Facebook.

Public Service Announcements. #545 . The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will be at the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo, twice next month: Thursdays, June 1 and 15. #546. Mendo Bookmobile returns Tuesday, May 16. Phone 463-4694 for confirmation. Uusually here on alternate Tuesdays for 45 minutes at: Navarro Store 9am (for just 30 minutes before heading to Comptche); the Floodgate 12.30pm; Philo 1.30pm; Boonville (Apple Hall) 2.30pm. #547 . The AV Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm-4pm in The Little Red Schoolhouse next to the Elementary School on AV Way, a perfect place to visit when you have time on a weekend afternoon. “The Best Little Museum in the West.” #548 . The AV Grange is having its regular Second Sunday Pancake Breakfast on May 12 from 8:30-11am. Prices from $5-10, kids through hungry folks, for a delicious, locally-sourced breakfast. Choices include pancakes (gluten free available but gluten extra not), eggs, and bacon, with a choice of juice, tea or coffee included. #549 . The monthly “Preparation for the Rest of Our Lives” group meets at Lauren’s Restaurant at 4pm on Sunday, May 12. #550 . The Boonville Farmers Market has moved across the street to the Boonville Hotel parking lot. Summer hours 9.30am-Noon. For more info, call Cindy at 895-2949. #551. Need a burn permit? The Fire Department no longer issues them. Go to the Cal Fire Buildings at the far south end of town, beyond the gravel pits and behind the San Quentin-esque style fences.

The menu for the Community lunches next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors and $7 for Non-seniors. Tomorrow, Thursday, May 11, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Citrus Cod with Triple Lemon Dessert. Next Tuesday, May 16, Joe's Chili followed by Raspberry Whip for dessert. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Maybe the best value for money all week! Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-9.45am is “Young at Heart Exercise” with Linda Boudoures and Karen DeFalco. Tai Chi is every Tuesday at 11am, Thursdays at 11am is Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class. Also on Thursdays, the Active Life Club from 10am to 2pm features games, crafts, and music. The Senior Center/Community Bus goes to Ukiah on Mondays and Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month. Sign up early at 489-1175. ALL ages welcome!

I’m outtahere. Gotta see a man about a sheep. So, be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets, they will be faithful and true to you to the last beat of their hearts, and please remember to keep your windows cracked if you leave them in your vehicle; think good thoughts; Keep the Faith; don’t let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, Let us prey. Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Keep on wagging that tail, Fred. Hi, Silver Swan. behaving yourself? Hopefully not!. How lovely to see you, Round-eyed Robin.

