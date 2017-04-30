An American Prisoner in North Korea

- Home
Pat Kittle
May 3, 2017 at 2:48 pm
It’s not necessary to admire North Korea to realize there’s a lot more to the story than what the (((media))) tell us…
“The Trump Administration, Israel, and North Korea”:
— [ http://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/04/28/the-trump-administration-israel-and-north-korea/ ]
(By Jonas E. Alexis; April 28, 2017)
“By attacking Syria and inventing a conflict with North Korea, Trump has obviously grabbed his own voters by the hair of their heads and dragged them back to their oppressors, namely, the Neoconservatives and the Israeli regime. In fact, it was Israeli officials who postulated that ‘North Korea presents the greatest threat to global security.'”…
…[CONTINUED]:
— [ http://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/04/28/the-trump-administration-israel-and-north-korea/ ]
=================================
[PETITION]:
“TELL TRUMP TO STOP THREATENING NORTH KOREA”:
———————————————————
Donald Trump claims he has no choice but to threaten North Korea with war.
Sign below to help educate him — or at least the U.S. media and some of those around him.
Threatening to attack a nuclear-armed country is extremely reckless, as well as illegal, quite regardless of any flaws the country possesses.
North Korea has repeatedly offered to abandon its nuclear weapons program if the United States and South Korea would stop flying over North Korea practicing to bomb it.
North Korea has shown interest in developing a peace treaty with the South to finally end the Korean War.
North Korea adhered to an agreement to halt its nuclear weapons program right up until George W. Bush labeled it a member of an axis of evil and viciously attacked one of the other designated members, Iraq.
Peace is possible. We demand that the U.S. government stop pushing for war and work toward a peaceful solution.
— [ https://act.rootsaction.org/p/dia/action4/common/public/?action_KEY=12872 ]
LouisBedrock
May 3, 2017 at 2:56 pm
Thank you for this petition, Pat.
I couldn’t agree more strongly.
I have signed and added my comment.