May Day March

by AVA News Service, April 6, 2017

[May 1]

Join us in a march for workers, for the rights of women and the LGBT community, for a livable minimum wage and against racism and the unfair treatment of immigrants. We'll meet in Bainbridge Park (Laurel and Harrison Streets) at 3 P.M. on Monday, May 1, to hear Raul Guardoia of the Service Employees International Union. Then we'll march downtown with signs (yours or ours). When we return, musical entertainment and treats await. Sponsored by Occupy Mendocino and People Power Information: 937-0334

Share this:



Tweet



