Mendo Roundup Roundup
by AVA News Service, April 12, 2017
Top Glyphosate (Roundup) Users, Mendocino County, 2016
By Permittee:
Beckstoffer Vineyards-Mendo [winegrape] 442 gallons
Mendocino Redwood Company [timber] 373 gallons
Chevalier Vineyard Mgt Inc [winegrape, pear] 269 gallons
Roederer (Anderson Vineyards Inc) [winegrape] 267 gallons
Ardzrooni Vineyard Management [winegrape] 152 gallons
Hildreth Farms [winegrape, pear] 90 gallons
Brutocao Vineyards [winegrape] 86 gallons
Constellation Wines [winegrape] 78 gallons
Shadowbrook Farms [winegrape, pear] 69 gallons
Valley Foothills Vineyard [winegrape] 64 gallons
Downey Management [winegrape] 54 gallons
Devin Gordon (Whispering Oak Vineyards) [winegrape] 51 gallons
Redwood Empire Vineyard Management [winegrape] 51 gallons
NOTE: Larger entities (like Beckstoffer, MRC & Roederer) often manage their own poison work; while smaller outfits tend to hire that work out (to management companies like Chevalier & Ardzrooni).
By Vineyard:
Beckstoffer Vinifera Vineyard [Ukiah] 178 gallons
Bald Eagle Vineyard [Potter Valley] 74 gallons
Beckstoffer Hopland Ranch Vineyard [Hopland] 68 gallons
Beckstoffer Mendocino 101 Vineyard [Ukiah] 67 gallons
Valley Foothills Vineyard [Philo] 64 gallons
Beckstoffer Russian River Vineyard [Ukiah] 53 gallons
Beckstoffer Feliz Creek [Hopland] 48 gallons
Lakeview Vineyards [Hopland] 46 gallons
Madonna Vineyards [Ukiah] 44 gallons
Brutocao Bliss Ranch [Hopland] 39 gallons
Orsi Vineyards [Hopland] 36 gallons
Roederer Clark/Perkins Ranch [Philo] 32 gallons
Haiku Vineyards [Ukiah] 31 gallons
(All figures derived from Mendocino County Agriculture Division data https://mendocinocounty.nextrequest.com/requests/17-27)
Buyer Beware: Wines Made From Beckstoffer-Mendo Grapes
• Cartlidge & Browne Cabernet Sauvignon North Coast
• Clos du Bois Chardonnay North Coast
• Clos du Bois Merlot North Coast
• Constellation Wines Chardonnay
• Fetzer California Chardonnay
• Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Gold Label Chardonnay
• Frey Vineyards Mendocino Chardonnay
• Hess Select Cabernet Sauvignon
• Landmark Vineyards Chardonnay
• Mendocino Fog Chardonnay
• Mendocino Wine Company Chardonnay
• Parducci Mendocino County Chardonnay
• Topel Chardonnay
(List compiled from information provided at http://beckstoffervineyards.com)
Alice Chouteau
April 12, 2017 at 2:00 pm
Thanks for this list. I wish you could add their phone numbers. Would like to contact them all, tell them why we will boycott their products.
