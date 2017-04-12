Mendo Roundup Roundup

by AVA News Service, April 12, 2017

Top Glyphosate (Roundup) Users, Mendocino County, 2016

* * *

By Permittee:

Beckstoffer Vineyards-Mendo [winegrape] 442 gallons

Mendocino Redwood Company [timber] 373 gallons

Chevalier Vineyard Mgt Inc [winegrape, pear] 269 gallons

Roederer (Anderson Vineyards Inc) [winegrape] 267 gallons

Ardzrooni Vineyard Management [winegrape] 152 gallons

Hildreth Farms [winegrape, pear] 90 gallons

Brutocao Vineyards [winegrape] 86 gallons

Constellation Wines [winegrape] 78 gallons

Shadowbrook Farms [winegrape, pear] 69 gallons

Valley Foothills Vineyard [winegrape] 64 gallons

Downey Management [winegrape] 54 gallons

Devin Gordon (Whispering Oak Vineyards) [winegrape] 51 gallons

Redwood Empire Vineyard Management [winegrape] 51 gallons

NOTE: Larger entities (like Beckstoffer, MRC & Roederer) often manage their own poison work; while smaller outfits tend to hire that work out (to management companies like Chevalier & Ardzrooni).

* * *

By Vineyard:

Beckstoffer Vinifera Vineyard [Ukiah] 178 gallons

Bald Eagle Vineyard [Potter Valley] 74 gallons

Beckstoffer Hopland Ranch Vineyard [Hopland] 68 gallons

Beckstoffer Mendocino 101 Vineyard [Ukiah] 67 gallons

Valley Foothills Vineyard [Philo] 64 gallons

Beckstoffer Russian River Vineyard [Ukiah] 53 gallons

Beckstoffer Feliz Creek [Hopland] 48 gallons

Lakeview Vineyards [Hopland] 46 gallons

Madonna Vineyards [Ukiah] 44 gallons

Brutocao Bliss Ranch [Hopland] 39 gallons

Orsi Vineyards [Hopland] 36 gallons

Roederer Clark/Perkins Ranch [Philo] 32 gallons

Haiku Vineyards [Ukiah] 31 gallons

(All figures derived from Mendocino County Agriculture Division data https://mendocinocounty.nextrequest.com/requests/17-27)

* * *

Buyer Beware: Wines Made From Beckstoffer-Mendo Grapes

• Cartlidge & Browne Cabernet Sauvignon North Coast

• Clos du Bois Chardonnay North Coast

• Clos du Bois Merlot North Coast

• Constellation Wines Chardonnay

• Fetzer California Chardonnay

• Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Gold Label Chardonnay

• Frey Vineyards Mendocino Chardonnay

• Hess Select Cabernet Sauvignon

• Landmark Vineyards Chardonnay

• Mendocino Fog Chardonnay

• Mendocino Wine Company Chardonnay

• Parducci Mendocino County Chardonnay

• Topel Chardonnay

(List compiled from information provided at http://beckstoffervineyards.com)

  1. Alice Chouteau Reply

    April 12, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Thanks for this list. I wish you could add their phone numbers. Would like to contact them all, tell them why we will boycott their products.
    AC

