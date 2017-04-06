Mendocino County Today: Thursday, April 6, 2017

by AVA News Service, April 6, 2017

APRIL SHOWERS MAY ARRIVE EARLIER THAN EXPECTED. The storm system previously expected late Thursday night is now expected to arrive during the day Thursday bringing an inch or two on Thursday and another inch or so on Friday and into Saturday accompanied by gusty winds of over 20mph, higher near ridges. Clear or cloudy on Sunday and Monday. Then another smaller system of April showers is expected to arrive next Tuesday and continue through Thursday with another inch or two. Daytime temps not expected to get over 60 with night-time temps generally in the low to mid-40s.

MENDOCINO COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING, April 4, 2017. Subject: Enforcement of the County’s New Cannabis Ordinance

Chris Brennan: My name is Chris Brennan. I'm a rancher from Laytonville. Everything I say here is my personal opinion. I want to thank you for not making this Humboldt County. I live five miles from Humboldt County and they are committing ecological and social suicide up there. It's a mess. Thank you for our quality of life and trying to protect our environment. All an ordinance is is a piece of paper. We had a good ordinance last year with 9.31. There was a certain part of it that was being administered by the sheriff for the 99-ers [growers with up to 99 plants] which there are 42 people there. As Supervisor McCowen and County Counsel know, we had a situation that went way back to July on the Adanac Ranch which was not compliant. The Undersheriff would not deal with it. He was actually rude to me. That's my opinion. If we are going to have enforcement, it has to deal reasonably with people — citizens who are not growers — and it has to be dealt with right away, not rudely. This Adanac thing went on literally for months and months and months. It was a simple issue. And then I had to find out about the Undersheriff actually admitting that it was outside compliance from the AVA newspaper in February. So that is incompetence. There was another issue — I can't get into details because I have filed a complaint with the Sheriff's Department under 832.5 — of basically corruption, a protection racket that our Undersheriff ran. I can prove this and I have credible witnesses.

My first complaint to the Sheriff's Department — even their own rules said that they are supposed to interview me, get my evidence, talk to my witnesses — they did not do it. It went to Bailey, the DA's investigator, and it went nowhere. So I have amended my complaint today with deYoung who is the Sheriff's standards manager and refiled my complaint. This allegation is serious. I have no respect for a man who did not do his job last year.

Supervisor John McCowen: You know, we are here discussing —

Brennan: Without enforcement, without an administrator, what do we have? We only have a piece of paper. I am asking you to follow my complaint with the District Attorney. Hopefully it will be done right. A lot of the 99-ers went through all the hoops, paid all the money, and those people are not the problem. But there are some people who abuse the system. Under the Cole amendment, under state law, under 9.31, it wasn't Randy’s Law, it was those laws. But it became Randy's law and the system does not work. So hopefully this year the Ag Commissioner will do a good job. I think she will. Thank you.

* * *

BRENNAN'S remarks are of course irrefutable and beg the question: If the 9.31 rules were waived for the Adanac wine cooler tycoon, Mr. Bewley, and Brennan's legitimate complaints that Bewley-Adanac was getting special consideration to grandfather in non-existent grows in anticipation of large-scale Adanac/Bewley grows, Brennan's characterization of this situation as "corrupt" and a "protection racket" are the only way to describe what has happened. Brennan's accusations should be fully investigated by the DA's office and the results made public, and if verified, the grow should be removed. Public officials can't just brush him off for saying publicly what a lot of people, growers included, are saying privately. All the people who jumped through all the 9.31 hoops aren't happy that Adanac/Bewley magically gets grandfathered in.

AND HERE'S the rub, Mendo style: Brennan is being secretly slandered as a nut by the persons involved here as they attempt to isolate him. Brennan is publicly taking on powerful forces — Big Dope and Big Dope's apparent influence with the Sheriff's Department. Which isn't even to mention Brennan's own outlaw neighborhood where, unfortunately, ultra-vi is common. I hope the guy is armed. The Mendo rub is the casual brush off accorded any legitimate complaint, which is why, historically considered, so many bad things have happened in this county.

IF THE 9.31 laws were conveniently ignored to the deep pockets advantage of Bewley/Adanac, the new rules, to which hours and hours of public time have been and are being devoted, are quite likely to be enforced like the old rules — pay your fees you get a free pass. Don't pay you get raided. And the whole show is basically unregulated as its always been.

AND BRENNAN'S absolutely right about the danger of Mendo, especially the North County where he lives, becoming the appallingly destructive Green Rush we see in Humboldt County. A huge ranch like Bewley's Adanac broken into a bunch of grows will be environmentally and socially disastrous.

CHARLES REYNOLDS FOUND GUILTY of Assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

The Guilty verdict came in at 10:30 Wednesday morning for Reynolds on Count One, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury; the jury also found the Special Allegation to be true, that the assault did in fact cause great bodily injury, resulting in death. The incident occurred in the parking lot outside Boomer’s Bar in Laytonville last August when Reynolds punched Fisher after an argument in the bar. Reynolds’ attorney argued that the incident was a mutually agreed-to bar-fight, not the “sucker punch,” the prosecution alleged. Judge John Behnke declined to remand Mr. Reynolds into custody, citing his record of reliably making all his court appearances and he was directed to go to the County Probation Office for a pre-sentencing evaluation and report. Judgment and sentencing was set for May 10th at nine o’clock.

Prosecutor: Deputy DA Luke Oakley

Lead Investigator: Detective Matt Croskey

(— Bruce McEwen)

* * *

UKIAH, Wed., April 5. — A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations this morning with a guilty verdict against Charles Wallace Reynolds, Jr., age 32, of Willits.

Reynolds was found guilty of having committed battery causing serious bodily injury, a felony. The jury also found true a special allegation that the defendant personally inflicted great bodily injury on Kenneth Wayne Fisher, said injury causing Mr. Fisher's death on August 28, 2016 in Laytonville. As required by law, the defendant was ordered to report forthwith to the Adult Probation Department so that the required background investigation, social study and sentencing recommendation can be timely prepared and submitted to the judge and parties for consideration. Reynolds was further ordered to be present in court for imposition of sentence on May 10, 2017 at 9 o'clock in the morning in Department H at the Ukiah courthouse. Anyone interested in this matter is welcome to attend that sentencing hearing. Pending that next court date, the defendant remains out on bail.

The prosecutor who presented the People's evidence and argued the circumstances and law to the jury was Deputy District Attorney Luke Oakley.

The primary investigating law enforcement agency was the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office was supported in their investigation by the California Highway Patrol, the California Department of Justice forensic laboratory in Eureka, local forensic pathologist, Dr. Jacqueline Benjamin, M.D., and the District Attorney's own investigators. The presiding judge of the Mendocino County Superior Court, the Hon. John Behnke, presided over the seven-day trial. (DA’s Press release)

STILL NO WORD from the Governor's appointment's office on who will succeed Tom Woodhouse as Third District supervisor. We understand the Gov has done a second round of interviews with the most likelies. Last we heard the applicants were former Supervisor John Pinches; former Willits Mayor Holly Madrigal, who lost to Woodhouse; Clay Romero, who also lost to Woodhouse; Willits environmental activist Ellen Drell; Willits school board member (and veterinarian) Georgeanne Croskey; and Willits schoolteacher John Haschek.

RELIABLE SOURCES report that Dr. Peter Keegan, the one and only suspect in the murder of his wife of thirty years, Susan Keegan, is dying of bone cancer. The new Mrs. Keegan, Libby Crawford Keegan, is telling friends she's worried that she hasn't been married to the doctor long enough to collect his social security death benefits, which is a rather mercenary way to assess (assay?) the loss of a loved one. But the previous Mrs. Keegan's sudden death was also believed to have occurred out of mercenary considerations. Odd that he didn't know, but Dr. Keegan went berserkers in the couple's counselor's office when he learned that in California the wife gets half of the couple's assets in a divorce. The new Mrs. Keegan is rumored to be medicated for a bi-polar disorder and, of course, functions as a therapist with the Mendocino County Youth Project.

BOBBIE LEE TUCKER

On March 31, our mother went home to be with Jesus. Bobbie Lee Tucker was born October 14, 1928, to Marvin and Ophelia Short Pennington in Arkansas. The 9th of 10 children, she grew up on the family farm, sometimes traveling to other states to work picking fruits and cotton. They also traveled to California, where her older sisters had settled with their families.

She met her husband Willis, at church in Glenwood, Arkansas. They married in October of 1946, starting their family in Hot Springs, before moving to California with a six-month old baby. Willis worked many jobs in the Yuba City area, before finding work in Boonville, where they moved their small family to, and made their home for over 70 years.

Bobbie is survived by her husband Willis, daughters Barbara Blattner, Patty Crabb (Rick), Sandi Knight (David), and Marti Titus (Craig). She is also survived by (9) grandchildren: Eddie Slotte (Candy), Kim Morgan (Ed), Eric Crabb (Jenn), Debbie Richey (Dallas), Mark Knight, Cliff Knight (Brittney), Heather Knight, Deanna Parrish (Ryan), and Jared Titus. (15) great-grandchildren: Jesse, Ryan, Garrett, Quentin, Madeleine, Devin, Jonathan, Calvin, Taryn, Winter, Tamara, Paisley, Gwynn, Ky and Shay. (6) great great-grandchildren: Felix, Celisa, Hunter, Amayah, Christian and Jaylene. She is also survived by her brother C. L. Pennington & his wife Pauline, of Malvern, Arkansas. And her two best friends, and prayer partners, Ella Short and Marchie Summit.

A special thank you to her doctor and good friend Mark Apfel, and his lovely daughter Lily. Mom loved them both and we are grateful for the kindness they gave to our mom. A viewing will be held on Tuesday April 4th from 2-8 PM at the Eversole Mortuary. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, April 5th at the Evergreen Cemetery in Boonville, followed by a reception at the Boonville Veterans Building.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.

LITTLE DOG SAYS, “So the boss hands me a piece of paper and says, ‘Here's your eval for 2016.’ E-val? What's an e-val? ‘Evaluation. How you did.’ I read that I barked too much, my personal hygiene is deficient, poor relations with the Pits next door, general negativity. Negativity? That's a hot one coming from these people!

FOUR NEW YORKERS CAUGHT WITH LARGE AMOUNTS OF COMMERCIAL MARIJUANA AFTER HIGH-SPEED HIGHWAY 101 CHASE

On Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at about 1:30pm CHP Officer Holzauer was performing traffic enforcement on Highway 101 north of West Road when he observed a red Jeep Laredo traveling at speeds over 100 mph. As Officer Holzauer attempted to catch the suspect vehicle, it made a U-turn at Uva Drive and started traveling south on Highway 101. Officer Holzauer initiated a traffic enforcement stop of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle yielded to the right shoulder and came to a stop.

Officer Holzauer contacted the driver Euclides Abreu-Urena, 23 of the Bronx, New York and the three passengers, Yoan Delacruz, 27, of New York City, Luis Guzman, 27 of New York City, and Luis Garcia-Perez, 28 of the Bronx, New York. The driver then accelerated the vehicle and fled traveling south on Highway 101. The suspect vehicle reached speeds of 100 mph and exited the highway southbound at West Road. The driver lost control of the vehicle on the West Road overcrossing and traveled off the west shoulder of Highway 101 on the southbound on-ramp from West Road. The vehicle rolled over several times yet the occupants were able to escape the vehicle and run towards a fence. As officer Holzauer arrived he observed the vehicle's occupants throwing bags of marijuana over the nearby fence. Officer Holzauer and responding units placed all of the vehicle's occupants under arrest and treated them on the scene for injuries they received as a result of the collision until fire and ambulance personnel arrived. Driver Urena was arrested for evasion, conspiracy, resisting arrest, pot sale, destroying evidence, and possession of marijuana for sale. DelaCruz, Guzman and Garcia-Perez were arrested for conspiracy, resisting arrest, pot sale, evidence destruction and possession of marijuana for sale. Abreu-Urena and Guzman suffered major injuries, while Delacruz and Garcia-Perez suffered minor injuries. All four occupants were taken to area hospitals by ground and air ambulance after being treated on the scene.

CATCH OF THE DAY, April 5, 2017

VANESSA BARTEL-BINDERUP, Ukiah. Shoplifting, probation revocation.

MANUEL BRAGA, Calpella. Probation revocation.

JENNIFER CRAM, Ukiah. Petty theft, probation revocation.

YOAN DELACRUZ, New York City/Ukiah. Marijuana possession for sale, marijuana transportation for sale, evidence destruction, conspiracy, interfering with police communications.

LUIS GARCIA-PEREZ, Bronx, New York/Ukiah. Marijuana possession for sale, marijuana transportation for sale, conspiracy, resisting.

LORRAINE HUNTER, Ukiah. Harboring wanted felon, ex-felon with firearm, probation revocation.

DANICE MALITZ, Petaluma/Ukiah. Probation revocation.

HAROLD MIZNER JR., Redwood Valley. Controlled substance, paraphernalia, malicious mischief to vehicle.

NOE PEREZ, Ukiah. Domestic battery, disobeying court order.

JAVIER RAMIREZ, Ukiah. Dirk-dagger, probation revocation.

AUSTIN SHEALOR, Ukiah. Disobeying court order, probation revocation.

ALESHIA TUTTLE, Willits. Defrauding innkeeper, probation revocation.

OLD LOGGERS AND BEST SELLERS

by Katy M. Tahja

Last month the 79th annual Redwood Region Logging Conference (RRLC) in Eureka was attended by thousands of folks of all ages celebrating everything related to logging on the North Coast. The show had everything you’d expect…historical exhibits and equipment from the Timber Heritage Association, Roots of Motive Power, Early Day Gas Engine & Tractor Association, sawmill demonstrations and log truck loading competitions. There was chainsaw carving, wildlife shows, ax throwing contests, lots of shiny new log trucks, lumberjack and jill skill shows, exhibit halls and fun for the whole family.

The educational activities focus a lot nowadays on forest land stewardship and sustainability. The forestry professionals want the grammar school kids, the high school pupils and the university students to know there will be careers in forestry in the future. Scholarships for the study of forestry were awarded. Current loggers could take workshops on CHP Safety updates, Forestry Regulations, Employee Safety, Water Drafting and 1st Aid/CPR.

Gallery Bookshop of Mendocino attends the conference yearly selling displays of books on logging history, what lives and grows in forests and the people who protect and preserve them. This year one single book stood out as the bestseller in sales and what was more amazing was that it was the single most expensive book offered for sale.

“High Climbers & Tree Fallers: from Old Growth Logging to Second Growth Management” by Gerry Beranek is a $50 hardcover coffee table book on men logging and the pride they took in their work. If you ever needed proof that taking your camera to work with you every day is a good idea this book affirms it. The book is 12 years old and continues to fascinate readers because it is almost 300 pages of BIG color photos.

The author takes you to 25 old growth logging operations to see how the work was done, with pride, and nine second growth shows. Reading it is a modern day educational experience on timber operations.

What’s great about the book is Beranek identifies every person in every photo, right down to the dog on the landing. People came to my booth saying “My dad is on page 15” or “My Grandpa is on page 68.” While browsers also bought books of old black & white logging photos the best seller was “High Climbers & Tree Fallers.” Beranek has gone on to write more big coffee table books on national and state parks on the North Coast and his book “Coast Redwoods” has every weird unusual ways a redwood tree could choose to grow. All his books are available at Gallery Bookshop in Mendocino.

The book discovery at RRLC was a self-published book on a very narrow aspect of the timber operations. “Loggin’ Riggin’: a handbook on Cable Systems” by John Porritt in Hayfork CA is a labor of love. Porritt has worked with, watched and talked to people in the USA, Russia, Japan, Norway, Pakistan, Canada and Great Britain who do cable rigging for logging. He assumes the reader has some basic knowledge of logging operations, (he’s not going to tell you how they notch a stump…) but his hand drawn illustrations are great.

Having been married to a man who ran a yarder in the woods for a good many years I understand a little about the stress in rigging and the forces involved in lifting tree trunks in the air with cables and landing them where you want them to go. Chocker setting, rigging skylines, designing layouts and other assorted logging skills are discussed in detail. I was fascinated on the section about balloon logging, with rigging attached to a very big stationary balloon. I also learned your can have your power source on a barge in a river tethered to the shore and rig it to a spar pole on a hilltop. Logging in Alaska and Scotland provide different challenges to how it is done in the Redwood forest.

If readers have a logging history book collection this is a worthy addition to their bookshelf. It’s available from the author John Proffitt at P.O. Box 1044 Hayfork CA 96041 or call him at 530-739-3285.

DRUGS ARE A SYMPTOM

Letter to the Editor

In your issue of March 29th the Article “Drugs Won the War on Drugs” Tommy Wayne Kramer got it confused.

He conflates Hippies and Baby Boomers. Yes, there was overlap between the two, but they do not belong in the same box. One might even argue that the Boomers were after money and comfort, whereas the Hippies were after many things, but not those. The number of Boomers far, far exceeded the number of hippies.

He then goes on to blame the need for the War on Drugs on the hippies. While it is true that the Hippies advocated for the use of drugs, but not for heroin and cocaine or crack and crank. They advocated for pot and hallucinogens. But the War on Drugs initiated by President Nixon was a campaign strategy to get him re-elected, not aimed specifically at the hippies.

Then President Reagan in 1982 ramped it up with the start of mass incarceration of young black and Latino males, most of whom were busted for drugs, dealing or using them. They provide cheap convict labor for hundreds of corporations.

Mr. Kramer also got it confused in another way. He confuses the symptom as being the problem. Thus, the drugs are not the problem. Without the demand there would be no supply. The drugs are the symptom of the problem, not the cause. The cause lies in the socio-economic structure of the culture. It is the racism, the sexism, the anti-intellectualism, the banality, the boredom, the incessant marketing barrage, that are a few of the root causes of the demand, of mass drug use and abuse.

Trying to stamp out the symptom to get rid of the cause is impossible; it doesn't remove the cause. The symptom will permanently go away only when the cause is removed.

Lee Simon

Flint Hill, Virginia

ALL COUNTY READ

April-May 2017 the Mendocino County Library

In conjunction with Mendocino County Museum, Mendocino County Library will host an All County Read. In celebration of the Mendocino County Museum exhibit Second Shift: 100 Years of Housework in Mendocino County, Mendocino County Library is encouraging the community to read the book Square Meal: A Culinary History of the Great Depression which helped to inspire the exhibit. Throughout the month of April and May visit one of our five branches or bookmobile and request a copy of the book to read. Celebrate our County Museum and Library by participating in our Mendocino County Library All County Read.

OLD TIMES: Back in the Colonies

Honolulu Airport, 1952 (Courtesy, Rick Weddle)

LIBRARY CLOSURES

On Wednesday, April 26, 2017, the Mendocino County Library will be closed.

All Mendocino County Libraries and Bookmobile will be closed for all staff training. All of our five branches and bookmobile will be closed all day on Wednesday, April 26th. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but the time we are closed will be used to provide staff training and a one-time chance to meet and discuss the library, as all of our branches are so spread apart. We will resume normal operations on Thursday, April 27th. Thank you to all of our patrons for your understanding.

SPRING VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION

We invite you to join Mendocino Coast Botanical Garden's Volunteer Team!

Wednesday, April 19, 10 am to 12 pm

Have you always wanted to get your hands dirty at our botanical paradise by the sea? Would you like to spend your days under the sunshine, listening to birds and the crashing waves while learning a thing or two about native plants, pruning, or dahlia care to name a few? Then consider joining our family of volunteers! The dedication, cooperation, hard work, and creative energies of our volunteers are the heartbeat of our non-profit organization. We are opening a Spring Volunteer Orientation for prospective volunteers to learn about the Gardens and the various opportunities we offer. From answering questions in the store, propagating plants from seed and cuttings, and harvesting fruits and vegetables — we have something for any time commitment, skill, and interest! The orientation will include an overview in the MCBG Meeting Room where you will hear from some of our friendly staff, followed by a walkabout in the Gardens.

Would you like to join? Please RSVP to administration@gardenbythesea.org with your name and little bit about yourself. We look forward to meeting you!

GLORIOUS GLORIANA, A COAST TREASURE

Gloriana presents 100 Years of Broadway!

Celebrate the history of Broadway and our great heritage of musical theater in this marvelous showcase of over 100 years of Broadway. Music direction by Kevin Green and choreography by Denice Breaux. This is a limited engagement that you won’t want to miss. Performances begin at Eagles Hall in Fort Bragg from April 21 - 30 on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 and Sunday matinees at 3:00. Special preview night on Thursday, April 20 at 7:30, with tickets half off!

From the music of Tin Pan Alley to state-of-the-art contemporary Broadway, you'll treasure the magic of an entire century of entertainment, laughter, and beautiful music! Featuring songs from Les Miserables, Show Boat, Gypsy, Wicked, West Side Story, Phantom of the Opera and more! Admission is $22 for the general public, $20 for Seniors and $12 for youth (17 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at gloriana.org, at Harvest Market in Fort Bragg or at the door of Eagles Hall Theatre prior to each performance.

Special Gala Performance is Sunday, April 23 at 3:00. Stay after for delicious food, drink and fun! Admission is $25 for the general public, $23 for Seniors and $15 for youth (17 and under). Admission includes food after the performance. For more information, visit Gloriana.org or call 707-964-SHOW.

LISA LYNNE & ARYEH FRANKFURTER will present a free concert at the Fort Bragg Library, Saturday April 8th, at 2 pm.

Lisa and Aryeh toured with Patrick Ball as “Legends of the Celtic Harp.” Aryeh plays the Swedish nyckelharpa, a medieval keyed fiddle, while Lisa plays a variety of harps and cittern or octave mandolin. Their tunes are improvised on traditional European folk music, and interspersed with humorous and moving stories.

You can hear them at https://lisalynne.com/about/live-performances/lisa-lynne-aryeh-frankfurter/. The concert will be in the library Community Room, 499 East Laurel St. For more info, call the library at 964-2020.

CALENDULA

HATE MAN GONE

Yo AVAistas: I celebrated Hate Man's Unique Life Last Night. With Spider and others at Pappy's...later pushed on to Lane Splitters on San Pablo for pizza and another beer. Hate Man's spot in People's Park has flowers and various memorabilia, many cardboard signs with Love-Hate messages. On a video, Ace Backwards humorously "complains" that HM died on the night of the NCAA finals, necessitating a spontaneous memorial in the park, which resulted in Ace missing the first half of the championship game on television. Meanwhile, many pigeons are on the ground-spot where HM held forth in PP's southeast corner...all nibbling away at crumbs left over from the memorial. The beat goes on.

(—Craig Stehr)

