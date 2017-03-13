Immigrant Rights
by AVA News Service, March 13, 2017
[Apr 21]
Immigrant Rights & Protecting Undocumented Individuals
by Antoinette Gonzalez, California-licensed attorney
Friday, April 21st 5:30 pm
Know Your Rights! Join us for a presentation by local attorney, Antoinette Gonzalez, about immigration rights & how best to prepare & protect undocumented individuals. She will also share information about potential immigration remedies & about “What’s Next? - Proposed Immigration Relief.” This presentation will be in both English & Spanish.
Antoinette Gonzalez is a California licensed attorney & a solo practitioner that enjoys legal advocacy in immigration and nationality law. She is currently a Board Member of the Northern CA Chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
For more information – please contact Melissa at the Ukiah Library: 467-6434 or carrm@co.mendocino.ca.us
Pat Kittle
April 2, 2017 at 12:26 pm
Does human over-population mean nothing to you?
The redwood bio-region does NOT need endless millions more people pouring into it, even if they were all tree-huggers, which is rarely the case anyway.
PLEASE, show some consideration & respect!