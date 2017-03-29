Bird’s Eye View (March 29, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, March 29, 2017

“Evening Dining in the Valley” Update: Lauren’s Restaurant (895-3869) continues regular hours, Lunch: Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm, dinner: Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Lizbby’s is open every day except Tuesdays, breakfast (on Saturday and Sunday) and lunch from 10am-3pm and dinner from 5-8pm. The Buckhorn’s re-opening has been pushed back to April 10. Let’s just hope it isn’t delayed any further; a person could die of draft Guinness withdrawal around here. The Boonville Hotel continues their family-style, prix fixe menu served Friday thru Sunday. Aquarelle Cafe and Wine Bar will open “very shortly,” with a new menu and new hours. The Redwood Drive-In just keeps on doing what they do with reliable hours. Stone and Embers has moved to spring hours: from Noon to 8pm Friday-Sunday and Noon to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday. The Bewildered Pig!’s Mexican night has ended. A whole dinner menu is on Wednesdays, including a “South of the Border” dish. Wednesday-Sunday, 5:30-9pm.

Public Service Announcements. #543. This Friday, March 31, the alow-cost “Care-a-Van” spay, neuter, and vaccine clinic will be at The Grange in Philo at 10am. Call 888-7698 for an appointment for spay and neuter surgeries; $10-$13 for vaccinations. Appointments needed only for spay/neuter. #544. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will be at The Farm Supply on Thursdays April 13 and 20. New customers and their pets are always welcome. Call 462-8833 and the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them. #545. The Mendocino Bookmobile returns next Tuesday, April 4. Phone 463-4694 for confirmation. At: Navarro Store 9am (for just 30 minutes before heading out to Comptche); the Floodgate 12.30pm; Philo 1.30pm; Boonville (Apple Hall) 2.30pm. #546. The AV Museum has reopened in The Little Red Schoolhouse next to the Elementary School on AV Way: Saturday and Sunday from 1pm-4pm — a perfect way to spend a couple of hours on a weekend afternoon. “The Best Little Museum in the West.” #547. The monthly Barn Sale resumes Saturday/Sunday, April 1/2 from 9am-3pm at The Big Barn next to the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church Refectory on AV Way just north of Boonville.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches and dinners over the next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors and charges $7 for Non-seniors. Tomorrow, Thursday, March 30, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Chicken Lo Mein with Poppy Seed cake for dessert. Next Tuesday, April 4, the lunch features Meat Loaf and Mashed potatoes followed by Strawberry Shortcake for dessert. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. The best value for money you’ll get all week! Starting next Tuesday, April 4, an exciting new activity will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-9.45am when the Center offers “Young at Heart Exercise” with Linda Boudoures and Karen DeFalco. Tai Chi is available Tuesdays at 11am. Thursdays at 11am is Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class. The Active Life Club is 10am to 2pm featuring games, crafts, and music. The Senior Center/Community Bus goes to Ukiah on Mondays and Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday. Best to sign up early at 489-1175. Remember. ALL ages welcome!

Now for Topics and Valley events under discussion this week at The Three-Dot Lounge.

…Several 3-Dot regulars have been discussing the planned staffing changes at our local schools that are either definite or in the works. Superintendent (Michelle Hutchins) and both principals (Katherine Reddick and Keri St Joer) are all relatively new to the Valley. One hopes they understand that we expect prompt and full disclosure of all matters regarding these institutions to be shared with the community at all times. Just sayin.”

…Natalie’s Sunday Supper at Lauren's Restaurant on Sunday evening was once again a lovely event. With dimmed lighting and soft music in the background, the fish and chips, Shepherd’s pie, Fried chicken, and other home-style comfort foods were a big success with the customers. It only happens on the last Sunday of each month. I suggest you mark the next one on your calendar for Sunday, April 30th.

…This week’s most irritating phrase according to the regulars here at the 3-Dot is “They have a gluten free option which is awesome.” How mindless is that little combo of words? Runner-up was “I know he is always late or likely to let you down completely, but he is a nice guy.” No, he is actually a dumbass.

…Another topic under discussion at the 3-Dot was “Jobs we would hate to do.” I surprised some regulars with my choice of air steward. Having spent time on many long haul flights I know this line of work is not at all the glamorous occupation that it’s frequently depicted as. Basically a waiter/waitress in a very cramped restaurant serving quite poor food to grumpy and frequently overly demanding public. So job seekers, trust me on this: don't apply.

…From our 3-Dot regular, The Old Buzzard, comes another in his insightful series. “The Approach of the Apocalypse.”

Buzzard reports, “I feel I must respond to a letter I received a few weeks ago regarding my critical remarks about those who attend charity events and bring their own food. The author of the note defended his/her actions and stated that I was part of a “group of people who look down on brown-baggers, seeing them as some sort of cheapskates.”

Err, when people attend charity functions with their own food then yes I do, and why would I think otherwise? Please don’t tell me that a $2 taco or $1 cookie is too expensive for anyone. It is not. With quality food and drink on sale for very reasonable prices at virtually all of the charity events around here, and every penny of profit going to local charities, calling them “cheapskates” is being very polite I’d say. In fact “Tight-fisted, cheap bastards” is more along the lines of what I really think. (I’d use the word “niggardly” but that would be far too controversial for those unfamiliar with the word and who are not inclined to look it up in a dictionary).”

Oh, dear, has Buzzard upset somebody? We’re outta here. Gotta see a man about a sheep. Be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets, they will be faithful and true to you to the last beat of their hearts, and please remember to keep your windows cracked if you leave them in your vehicle for any amount of time; think good thoughts; Keep the Faith; don’t let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Hi, George; hope you and Sheila are well. Is that “lafter” I hear, Carroll? Bobwhite Quail: keep up the knitting!

