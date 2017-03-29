Party Goon Keith Ellison Scolds Progressives

by Zack Anderson, March 28, 2017

One Response to Party Goon Keith Ellison Scolds Progressives

  1. Pat Kittle Reply

    March 28, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Democrats, Republicans, “Progressives,” Jimmy Dore, Bernie Sanders, Jill Stein, whoever.

    Not a one of them will seriously challenge the war-mongering Israel lobby, money-grubbing AIPAC, or the elephant in the room — namely, Jewish privilege.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *