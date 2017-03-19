The Codfather of the Fish Mob

- Home
- Essays
- Mendocino County
- Features
- Anderson Valley
- Writers
- Zack Anderson
- Mark Scaramella
- Bruce McEwen
- Turkey Vulture
- Todd Walton
- Malcolm Macdonald
- Steve Sparks
- Will Parrish
- David Yearsley
- Bruce Anderson
- Steve Heilig
- Bruce Patterson
- Flynn Washburne
- Spec MacQuayde
- Alexander Cockburn
- Fred Gardner
- Jeff Costello
- Marshall Newman
- Sheila Dawn-Tracy
- Louis Bedrock
- Debra Keipp
- Robert Mailer Anderson
Jim Updegraff
March 19, 2017 at 7:55 pm
I financially support Mother Jones and read the article in their print publication. The codfather is a very interesting character.