Bird’s Eye View (March 8, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, March 8, 2017

First up again this week. “This Trump Thing,” or as it had been known for nearly 250 years up until now. The US Presidency. To lose one close aide because of undeclared conversations with the Russian ambassador might be regarded as misfortune. To lose two would be careless, and in some minds, downright disgraceful. That is why Jeff Sessions, America’s Attorney-General, probably won’t resign or be sacked—despite having misled Congress during confirmation hearings when he said plainly that he had not communicated with “the Russians” during the campaign. He has recused himself from an investigation into links between the Trump team and Russia, while maintaining that the answers he gave the Senate were “honest and correct as I understood at the time.” No one should expect a special prosecutor to be appointed to look into it. There is one person with the authority to launch such an investigation into the Attorney-General: the Sttorney-General. His meetings with the ambassador may not have been untoward. But forgetting about them in a confirmation hearing was. In more normal times he would have gone already.

The Evening Dining In The Valley Bulletin

In geographical order, as you travel along on Highway 128, here are “The Tasty Eight” that make up this culinary cruise. Lauren’s Restaurant offers lunch from 11.30am-2.30pm on Thursday-Sunday, dinner from 5-9pm Tuesday-Saturday. Lizbby’s is the new Mexican Restaurant, open every day except Tuesdays, serving breakfast (on Saturday and Sunday) and lunch from 10am-3pm and dinner from 5-8pm. I have been once and thoroughly enjoyed the Carnitas Plate but I am aware that a number of vocals have been disappointed to discover that there has been a shortage of Mexican offerings on the breakfast menu, in particular the Huevos Rancheros that many of us crave. Claws crossed that this is a temporary oversight. The Buckhorn is not open yet, but planning for a Monday, April 3 re-opening under its new ownership. Aquarelle Cafe and Wine Bar is looking at an early April re-opening under the same, very relaxed ownership as before their extended trip to Baja! HaHa! Stone and Embers has once again rejoined the Valley’s Evening Dining “team,” open from Noon to 8pm Friday-Sunday and Noon to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday. The Bewildered Pig! down in the Deep End, is open Wednesday-Sunday, 5:30-9pm.

Public Service Announcements. #542. The annual St Patrick’s Day Dinner to benefit the Senior Center is on Saturday, March 18 at the Apple Hall in the Fairgrounds in Boonville. #543. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital have two visits this month to the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo, on March 16 and 23. And twice next month: April 13 and 20. New customers and their pets always welcome and previous visitors should be aware that they can call 462-8833 and the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them. #544. The “Preparation for the Rest of Our Lives” group meets this coming Sunday afternoon, March 12, at Lauren’s Restaurant in Boonville at 4pm. #545. The Boonville Farmers Market continues Winter location and hours at The Boonville General Store, on Saturdays from 11am-1pm. For more info, call Cindy at 895-2949. #546. Need a burn permit? From 11am-3pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays you can get one from the Firehouse in Boonville. Call 895-2020 for more information or stop by. #547. The AV Lending Library run by The Unity Club is open Tuesdays from 1.30-4.30pm and Saturdays 2-4pm at The Fairgrounds in Boonville. #548. The County Dump is open from 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Dump Executive Director, Mike Mannix, rewards good customers with a star but will be very harsh with anyone thinking they can leave dead animals! #549. The AV Grange second Sunday Pancake Breakfast is March 12 from 8.30-11am. $5-10; kids through hungry folks, for a delicious, locally-sourced breakfast. Choices include pancakes (gluten free available; gluten extra is not), eggs, and bacon, with a choice of juice, tea or coffee included. #550. A message from Kathleen Michaels, teacher at the local high school, “We are excited to invite you to join us for the opening reception for the exhibit of the Anderson Valley High School Photography Class “Finding Our Voice PhotoVoice Project” on Wednesday, March 15, 3.45-4.45pm at Lauren’s restaurant where you will have an opportunity to view student photograph collections and artist statements/storylines from the project, and a presentation of the project by Photography Class students with healthy, light refreshments provided by Pennyroyal Farm.”

Here is the menu for the Community lunches and dinners next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors for both lunches and dinners and $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, March 9, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Minestrone Soup followed by Strawberry Yogurt Cake. Then, next Tuesday, March 14, the evening meal served at 6pm, will feature a Roast Beef dinner and then Bayou Brownies for dessert. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. What a deal. Maybe the best value for the money all week! As this is the 2nd Tuesday of the month, the dinner will be followed by Bingo/Bunco at 7pm. Tai Chi is available every Tuesday at 11am; Thursdays at 11am is Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class. Also Thursdays, the Active Life Club runs from 10am to 2pm featuring games, crafts, and music. The Senior Center/Community Bus goes to Ukiah on Mondays and Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month. These trips fill up fast so sign up early, 489-1175. Remember, ALL ages are welcome! Hope to see you there.

Topics and Valley events at The Three-Dot Lounge. Yes, “Moans, Groans, Good Thoughts, and Rampant (yet surprisingly reliable) Rumors” from my favorite gathering place in the Valley.

…Not much happening this past week at the Three-Dot with many regulars deciding to stay at home. However, I did bump into a few and we shared a few brief thoughts and insights. The annual Variety Show was just that. quite a variety (and that comment covers both the type of acts and their quality). We all agreed, enough with the rain. We desperately need a pub/bar in town after six months without one. Is the local school district doing ok? Do I hear rumblings of discontent? Obviously there is lots of water at this time, but I still would like to know: are any wineries taking water out of the creeks and rivers? I think we should be told. What I am told is that several ducks (?) have been spotted swimming in the huge pond (known among the regulars as “Bill Hill’s Hole’) next to the Balo Barn besides Highway 128, opposite Breggo Cellars, a couple of miles north of Boonville. I hope they had not mistakenly eaten any of the six-legged frogs that have apparently been spotted in the vicinity of that vast water hole and several other locations around the Valley. One of the regulars replied that the ducks could not have eaten any such frogs because there’s been no harmful pesticides sprayed anywhere around here that may result in such mutant creatures being formed. I couldn’t possibly comment any further.

…Such creatures as those frogs may be ugly and deformed to us, but as French philosopher Voltaire wisely pointed out, if you were to ask a male frog what beauty is “he will answer that it is a female with two great round eyes coming out of her little head, a large, wide, flat mouth, an extended belly, and a wrinkly brown back.” In other words, “beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.” (Voltaire didn’t mention the six legs, you’ll notice).

I’m outtahere. I’ve got see a man about a sheep. So be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets, they will be faithful and true to you to the last beat of their hearts; think good thoughts; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Sometimes poking, often stroking, but almost always humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Keep on wagging that tail, Fred. Hi, Silver Swan. behaving yourself? Hopefully not! Keep up the good work, Round-eyed Robin.

