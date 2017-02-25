Elk Rummage Sale

by AVA News Service, February 25, 2017

The Greenwood Civic Club invites you to take part in the 30th Annual Elk Rummage Sale to be held Saturday and Sunday, April 1st and 2nd from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Greenwood Community Center in downtown Elk. Discover antiques, collectibles, clothes, books, toys, housewares, furniture, tools, and more at bargain prices. Join the “Great Race” Sunday afternoon - all you can stuff in a bag for $3.00. While shopping, feast on baked goods, drinks and home-made tempting lunch items.

Donations in good condition are welcome before the sale and may be dropped off at the Greenwood Community Center in Elk March 29th and 30th between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. For information or pickup assistance, call Rae at 877-3224 or visit www.elkweb.org. The Greenwood Civic Club is a non-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible. Proceeds from the annual event benefit community projects, the summer children’s program and student scholarships.

