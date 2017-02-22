Haiku Submission Deadline

by AVA News Service, February 22, 2017

[Mar 17]

The ukiaHaiku Committee invites submissions for its 15th annual ukiaHaiku Festival. The postmark deadline for entries is Friday, March 17. Submission forms can be picked up at the Ukiah Branch Library, Grace Hudson Museum, or online at www.ukiaHaiku.org. The website also lists the various contest categories and the contest guidelines. Nine categories, two in Spanish, are reserved for poets from Mendocino, Lake, Humboldt, and Sonoma counties with divisions by age and topic. The Jane Reichhold International Prize category is open to poets from around the world and offers cash prizes.

The website also offers the opportunity to read haiku winners from past years, as well as information on composing haiku. Haiku are poems that express the very essence of simplicity, elegance, and depth. A haiku causes a vivid image or experience to arise in the reader within the context of three brief lines (short, long, short).

The winning haiku will be printed in a ukiaHaiku Festival booklet, for sale at the event. The winning writers will be honored and will share their work at the ukiaHaiku Festival on Sunday, April 30 at the Ukiah Civic Center. There is no fee for entry. For further details contact Cathy Monroe at 485-8249 or cathymonroe@gmail.com.

