Poetry Reading

by AVA News Service, February 17, 2017

[Mar 9]

No Walls Now

New Poems for the Trump Era

Poetry Reading by Jonah Raskin

This is a benefit event for the North Bay Organizing Project. Light refreshments will be served. Cash Bar. Included is a personal copy of No Walls Now signed by Jonah.

Thursday, March 9 at 7:00 PM

Swain Woods Salon

7403 Palm Avenue

Sebastopol, CA 95472

Invitation & RSVP

