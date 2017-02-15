Bird’s Eye View (Feb. 15, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, February 15, 2017

Let’s get things started with The Turkey Vulture’s “Evening Dining in the Valley Bulletin.” Following an invitation only “soft” opening last Thursday, Lizbby’s, the new restaurant in downtown Boonville, opened last Saturday night and, when I passed by at around 8pm, they appeared to be doing a brisk business. I have yet to make a visit. They are open every day except Monday (of course!?), serving breakfast and lunch (10am-3pm) and dinner (5-8pm). Natalie Matson, co-owner of Lauren’s Restaurant, will present that restaurant’s second “Natalie’s Sunday Supper” on February 26 from 5-8.30pm, featuring cozy, comfort dining that will warm you inside and out. Fish and chips anyone? According to inside (but uncertain) sources, The Buckhorn will “reopen” (after being closed for six months!) under their new owners. Jean, Tom, Jordana, and Chris, in the first week of April. I plan to be sitting on a bar stool and sipping a draft Guinness on Monday, April 3. Stone and Embers is possibly expanding hours to include dinner service in the near future. When Aquarelle Cafe and Wine Bar in Boonville closed back in the second week of December, they had hoped to re-open in mid-February. However various circumstances have led to that being pushed back by a couple of weeks or so. no truffle fries until March methinks.

Public Service Announcements. #545. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital have one more visit this month to the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo. That will next week on Thursday, February 23. New customers welcome. Previous visitors can call 462-8833 and the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them. #546. The Mendocino Bookmobile returns to the Valley next Tuesday, February 21. Phone 463-4694 for confirmation. They are usually here on alternate Tuesdays for 45 minutes at: Navarro Store 9am (for just 30 minutes before heading out to Comptche); the Floodgate 12.30pm; Philo 1.30pm; Boonville (Apple Hall) 2.30pm. #547. The AV Museum is closed for the winter. #548. No more Barn Sales until the spring.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches over the next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 for seniors and $7 for Non-seniors. Tomorrow, Thursday, February 16, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Sesame Noodles with Chicken and Lemon Bars for dessert. Next Tuesday, February 21, the lunch features Joe's Chili and Banana Pudding for dessert. Includes vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. What a deal. Tai Chi is available Tuesdays at 11am, Thursdays at 11am is Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class. Also Thursdays, is the Active Life Club from 10am to 2pm featuring games, crafts, and music. The Senior Center/Community Bus goes to Ukiah on Mondays and Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month. Best to sign up early at 489-1175. ALL ages are welcome! Hope to see you there.

Topics and Valley events under discussion this week at The Three-Dot Lounge. yes it’s “Moans, Groans, Good Thoughts, and Rampant (yet surprisingly reliable) Rumors” from my favorite gathering place in the Valley.

…The 3-Dot regular customers passed a motion unanimously that we should all start calling Sunday Brunch what it really is: an excuse to drink alcohol on Sunday morning. Not that there is anything wrong with that of course, but those of us who do enjoy this rather civilized activity should admit it is an excuse and just accept that it’s a lot of fun to get “brunk” on a Sunday.

…I shared with the regulars my belief that if Homeland Security personnel at US airports spent less time rigorously searching and even roughing up innocent folks erroneously viewed as terrorists, and instead put in some time helping baggage handlers load suitcases onto the f***ing carousel, I might not have waited an hour and a half for my bag after I got off the plane at SF airport last week.

…The tragic death in a car accident of Luis Miguel “Mikey” Ferreyra in Gualala at the age of 30 last week saw 300-plus people, including several 3-Dot regulars, gather in remembrance at the St Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Philo last Sunday afternoon, almost half of whom had to follow the service from outside the compact little building. Mikey was a very much loved young man who will be sorely missed by many Valley folks and his wife’s family (the Kirby’s) and friends on the coast. He is survived by his wife Leah and two young daughters, Alexa and Janessa, plus parents Domingo and Marta and brothers Eddie and Domingo Jr. For those of us who had known him well at some point, it leaves a very significant feeling of emptiness and sadness that a fine man has died so young and that his great smile will no longer greet you.

…The “Preparation for the End of Life” group met for the first time in 2017 last Sunday afternoon at Lauren’s Restaurant in Boonville. There were almost 30 Valley folks in attendance to discuss “The Village Movement,” based on seniors forming a non-profit organization to provide access to services which allow seniors to age in place in their own homes rather than senior housing or assisted living facilities. Many 3-Dot regulars are hopeful that this excellent idea blossoms over the next few months. With the likes of Lauren Keating, Susan Bridge-Mount, Heidi Knott, and others involved there is every reason for such hope.

…From our 3-Dot regular, The Old Buzzard, comes another in his insightful series. “Signs that the Apocalypse is Approaching.” Buzzard reports, “The Value of a Drink. Before we go this week, I’d like to pass on to you a ‘Life Lesson’ from comedian Dave Barry: “Without question, the greatest invention in the history of mankind is beer. Oh, I grant you that the wheel was also a fine invention, but the wheel does not go nearly as well with pizza.” Difficult to argue with, Dave, and those who try to do so will be the main cause of the inevitable Apocalypse that is fast approaching.”

I’m outta here. I’ve got see a man about a sheep. So, be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets, they will be faithful and true to you to the last beat of their hearts; think good thoughts; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Sometimes poking, often stroking, but almost always humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. On the sheep, Grace. Keep on humming, Hummingbird. Missing the Venerable Pheasant.

