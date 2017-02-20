Girl Scout Dinner

by AVA News Service, February 20, 2017

[Mar 11]

Girl Scouts will be hosting their 8th Annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner; Saturday, March 11, from 5-8pm at the Saturday Afternoon Clubhouse. Tickets include Corned Beef and Cabbage, Salad, Homemade Irish Soda Bread, Dessert and 1 drink. Tickets are $15/age 13+, $10/age 12-5, children 4 and under eat free, there will be a slight price increase at the door so get your tickets in advance from your Local Girl Scout, or Mendocino Book Company.

